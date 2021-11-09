Acun Ilıcalı sends message to Hull City fans as takeover edges closer

After being under the control of the Allam family since 2010, Hull City look finally set to welcome a new owner in Turkish businessman Acun Ilıcalı.

Despite bringing Premier League football back to the MKM Stadium in 2013 and again in 2016, Assem Allam had been widely unpopular amongst Tigers fans for a while, firstly for trying to change the club’s name to ‘Hull City Tigers’ and since then other issues have emerged with the Egyptian’s running of the club.

The Tigers are struggling in the Championship this season and currently sit 22nd position, but they look close to getting a fresh injection of finances and hope from media mogul Ilıcalı.

The 52-year-old owns digital platforms around the world and his interest in Hull was first reported on earlier this year, where he stated that he wanted Turkish coaches and players under his potential ownership.

And the end of October saw the Tigers enter a period of exclusivity with the Turk in regards to his potential purchase of the club, with reports from his native country suggesting that he will pay the Allam’s £30 million initially and a further £20 million should the club reach the Premier League again.

It appears now that the deal is edging closer and closer as Ilıcalı has posted a message on social media to Hull fans, which includes a picture of the man himself at the MKM Stadium back in May.

The countdown begins May 12th 2021. The first day that I landed in this beautiful city.

— Acun Ilıcalı (@acunilicali) November 9, 2021

“May 12th 2021. The first day that I landed in this beautiful city,” Ilıcalı tweeted.

“In this very short time, I had so many happy moments and met some great people. During the games, I watched the Hull City supporters with deep admiration. I am also blown away by their great support in the away games.

“Ehab Allam is an exceptional person and was a huge help to us during this period. I would like to extend my deep gratitude and respect to him and his family.

“I hope this process will be completed soon and that my dream turns into a reality.”

The Verdict

There could be exciting times ahead for the Tigers as it appears that the Ilıcalı era is close to being a reality.

No-one really knows what is going to happen but what we do know is that the Turk has a television empire that is global and he has a massive social media following to boot.

As far as supporters are concerned they were fed up with the Allam family a long time ago and a change has been needed for a while, so there is understandably excitement whilst all this goes on in the background.

Could this be the catalyst to move Hull up the table and out of relegation danger? We look set to find out in the coming months but first Ilıcalı must conclude his deal.