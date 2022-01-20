Acun Ilıcalı sends exciting Hull City message after finalising takeover

Acun Ilıcalı has revealed he has fulfilled a ‘dream’ after buying Hull City and vowed to bring success to the club.

The Turkish businessman has been in talks to purchase the Tigers from the Allam family for some time and an announcement confirming the deal was finally made before the 2-0 win over Blackburn last night.

With the new owner expected to pump some funds into the team, it’s an exciting time for the fans, and Ilıcalı couldn’t hide his happiness when speaking to the club’s official site.

“I am happy that I have fulfilled one of my biggest dreams today. We are starting a beautiful journey with Hull City. We have many big dreams and goals to achieve together with our fans. I would like to thank the Allam family for the friendship and sincerity they have shown during this process.

“I genuinely believe that we will achieve success with the amazing fans of this beautiful city.”

The victory for Grant McCann’s men against Rovers mean they are seven points from safety.

The verdict

It was a brilliant night for all connected to Hull as they got a big three points after welcoming the new owner.

Now, it’s all about looking to the future and the support will be gearing up for an exciting era under Ilıcalı, who will be aiming to strengthen the squad before the deadline in 11 days time.

The comments from the 52-year-old show he is looking forward to the challenge and it will be interesting to see what impact he can have on the club moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.