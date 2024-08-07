Highlights Hull City owner Acun Ilicali insists Ryan Giles is staying put amid Middlesbrough interest, happy with player's contribution.

Boro's desire for a loan deal was denied as Hull's £4 million price tag deterred the potential transfer move for Giles.

Giles' performance at Hull will be key in their season success, aiming for more consistency and production as a permanent player.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has claimed that Ryan Giles is going nowhere amid transfer interest from Middlesbrough.

It was previously reported earlier this window by The Northern Echo that Boro are keen on finding a deal to bring Giles back to the Riverside for the upcoming campaign.

The full-back spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with the Teesside outfit, and was a crucial player in the team as they finished fourth in the Championship table.

However, he has since joined Hull on a permanent basis, signing from Luton Town after an initial six-month loan deal.

It has been claimed that Boro were eyeing a loan move, and were unwilling to meet the Tigers’ £4 million asking price.

Ryan Giles' defensive stats Championship 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 0.92 Interceptions 1.08 Blocks 1.00 Clearances 2.83 Aerials won 1.00

Ilicali makes Ryan Giles transfer claim

Speaking at a fan forum ahead of the season getting underway this weekend, Ilicali has claimed that Giles will not be going anywhere this summer in a message to Boro.

He believes the player is happy at the MKM Stadium, indicating that the speculation over his future has been put to bed.

"I like Giles. We're happy with Giles,” said Ilicali, via Teesside Live.

“I hope he enjoys it with us and at the moment, he is not going."

Giles originally signed for Hull from Luton on loan in January, having struggled for game time with the Hatters.

The 24-year-old performed well under Liam Rosenior and helped the side earn a seventh-place finish in the Championship table.

The Tigers missed out on a play-off place by just three points, with the loan move becoming a permanent deal at the end of the term.

Giles featured 17 times for the Yorkshire outfit, including 11 starts, contributing one assist (all stats from Fbref).

Boro still have until 30 August to convince Hull to part ways with the defender, but a deal this window is now looking increasingly unlikely.

Hull City’s 2024 summer transfer activity

It has been a busy summer for Hull, with big player sales coming from the departures of Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene.

The fees earned for the pair have potentially eased the burden on their need to raise funds, making it easier to hold onto Giles.

Ipswich signed Greaves for £15 million, according to The Athletic, with the BBC reporting Aston Villa paid £18 million to bring Philogene back to the club.

In terms of other arrivals, Giles has been joined by Cody Drameh and Marvin Mehlem.

Keeping Giles will be a positive for Hull’s season

Giles’ best form in his career came during his previous stint on loan at Middlesbrough and Hull will be hoping he can recapture that under new manager Tim Walter.

He performed well for the Tigers last season but didn’t quite reach the same heights as when he was at the Riverside.

Giles is a great attacking threat from left-back but registered just one assist in 17 appearances in the Championship last year.

If Hull are going to push for promotion again this campaign, then the club will be hoping for better production from him now that he’s settled in as a permanent signing at the MKM Stadium.