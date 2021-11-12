Acun Ilicali reveals predicted timeline for Hull City takeover

Prospective Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has predicted his takeover will be completed in “three to four weeks”.

The £30 million deal to buy the club from the Allam family is said to be near completion, with proof of funds shown and Ilicali confident he will pass the EFL’s fit and proper person test.

The Turkish businessman sent a message to Tigers fans via social media earlier this week and provided an update on the takeover in a recent interview with Hull Live.

Pressed on when the deal would be completed, he said: “I would say three to four weeks.

“There are some technical details going on which are not under my control, but what I can say is that the owner is very helpful and cooperating perfectly.

“Everything is good.”

The Allam family have been in charge of the club for more than a decade and while their tenure brought early success, there has been a significant breakdown in the relationship with fans in recent years amid criticism over lack of investment and poor running of the club.

A sale has seemed a possibility for some time now but it seems Ilicali’s deal is finally set to bring a change in ownership.

The Verdict

The end of the Allam regime is in sight for Hull fans with their prospective new owner predicting the takeover should be wrapped up in less than a month.

Supporters will be cautious of getting too excited given how fragile such deals can be but everything does seem to be moving in the right direction.

Should Ilicali take charge ahead of the end of the year, fans will no doubt want to see Grant McCann given money to improve his squad in January with relegation a real threat this term.

The points deduction handed to Derby County and the pending points penalty that Reading face look like a massive boost to the Tigers’ hopes of staying up this term.