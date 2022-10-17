Acun Ilicali provides update in Hull City’s managerial search

Despite making plenty of additions over the summer transfer window, Shota Arveladze could not get his Hull City side performing this season and as a result, he was sacked from his job at the end of September.

Since then, the Tigers have played four games but have lost three of those matches suggesting that an appointment may be needed soon.

Prior to their game against Birmingham at the weekend, owner Acun Ilicali insisted that he was in no rush to make an appointment suggesting that now wouldn’t be a good time as he said: “If a new coach comes in he’s going to have three games in six days.”

Therefore, it seems as though the owner is keen to make sure a new boss would come in at a more convenient time when they wouldn’t be thrown straight into the deep end in terms of games.

It previously looked as though Pedro Martins was set to be appointed however that was a deal that fell through.

Ilicali insisted that it was him who walked away from the deal rather than Martins himself and also suggested what qualities he is looking for in a new appointment as he told The Yorkshire Post: “I didn’t see the determination. I want somebody who gives their whole energy here.”

The Verdict:

Hull do seem to be taking their time when it comes to appointing a new manager but you can understand why they will be keen to get it right after they spent a fair amount on the team over the summer transfer window.

However, results haven’t really picked up in recent weeks and after a defeat against Birmingham you must think that Ilicali would be keen to bring someone in as soon as possible to turn it around.

Whether it was him or Martins who was behind the collapse of that deal to be manager, it seems as though the chairman has a clear message of the type of person he wants to takeover at Hull now and will be looking to employ someone who fits that bill.