Acun Ilicali provides insight into Hull City’s summer transfer plans

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has insisted that his side will not just bring big names in for the sake of it, in conversation with Hull Live.

The Turkish businessman, who completed his takeover of the club from the Allam family in January, has certainly shown ambition since arriving at the MKM stadium.

The Tigers will be eager to progress after finishing 19th in the Championship last time out, with expectations set to rise when the new campaign begins.

Speaking to Hull Live, and providing a realistic objective when it comes to the summer transfer window, Ilicali said: “We have to bring in good players. But for us, good players are useful players and not famous players.

“We are going to make good transfers in the points which are needed. We are focused on the best options. These names will be very good players. But don’t expect us to bring very big names.

“When you look at the teams going for promotion, most are full of players who are not world-famous, but useful for the team. The idea is to do that and make this team a candidate for the Premier League.

“My team is experienced. We are having good conversations with the ones we are expecting (to sign). Most of the players we are talking to believe in our project. It’s so important.

“I am not just going to bring in any player who just comes to take the money and play. I want them to come here and be part of our family and play with their hearts like (current) our players do. We are not trying to convince players whose minds are in different places. All the players will come here with their hearts.”

The verdict

The early signs of the Ilicali reign look positive, with the Tigers looking to progress, but in a sustainable way.

As the Turkish businessman points out, lots of clubs in the Championship have succeeded, without the need of investing lots of money in ‘big players’.

Subsequently, it is exciting to see how the summer pans out for Shota Arveladze, with the club seemingly remaining resilient when it comes to interest in Keane Lewis-Potter.

Undoubtedly having funds to invest in the squad, it will also be interesting to see what areas of the pitch the club believe they should bolster.