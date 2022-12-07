Acun Ilicali opens up on “dream” Hull City ambition

Acun Ilicali has detailed what his dream for Hull City includes.

The Turkish businessman is coming up on one year as owner of the Championship club.

But he has his sights set on bigger things for the Tigers than their current 20th place in the second division table.

Ilicali has spoken about his desire to help the club’s youth production, particularly given no young players have come through the first team squad so far this season.

The likes of Jarrod Bowen, Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves have come through the academy in recent years.

The Hull owner believes buying a second club could help improve players’ chances of gaining regular playing time at senior level, and has claimed it is an objective of his for his time at the MKM Stadium.

“When there was no transfers, these young guys were playing so that they could show their skills,” said Ilicali, via Hull Live.

“Now, one of them went to the Premier League and the other is shining.

“We also have some more players.

“My idea is actually to buy another team that can help us to improve our young talents.

“If I can manage this, I want to buy a team that will help our young guys, plus some more young guys in a proper league with tough games so they can improve and help us to go to the higher levels.

“This is another dream of mine and I am trying to do that.

“I hope we can do it.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Hull City players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 ANDREW ROBERTSON YES NO

Hull made as many as 16 additions to the first team squad in the summer transfer window, which has led to fewer chances for young players at senior level this season.

Ilicali will be hoping for better fortunes under new manager Liam Rosenior, who was placed in charge of the team in early November.

The Tigers return to league action this weekend when they face Watford on 11 December.

The Verdict

This would be a big ambition for Hull to go forward with.

Ilicali clearly has big plans for the club and this would be a big step for him to take to prove it.

A huge summer outlay has not quite gone to plan, with a poor start to the season costing Shota Arveladze his position as manager.

But Rosenior has arrived with the aim of improving the team’s standing in 2023, which could yet involve bringing through some of the club’s brightest young prospects.