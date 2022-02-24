Acun Ilicali offers insight into Hull City’s transfer plans

Hull City’s new owner Acun Ilicali has confirmed there will be money available in the Summer transfer window.

Ilicali took over the club late in January and made an immediate impact as the club dipped into the January market.

The Turkish businessman also made the swift decision to remove Grant McCann as manager of the club, replacing him with Shota Arveladze.

Ilicali has confirmed that the club will be able to make improvements to the squad this Summer, as the Tigers look to gain ground in the Championship.

In an interview with the BBC, Ilicali revealed the club will be prioritising new additions up front to the side.

However, he did warn that spending money was not a guarantee for success.

“But making big transfers does not bring success. In football, if you bring in a star player it doesn’t necessarily mean success,” said Ilicali, via Hull Daily Mail.

“But, the only thing I will spend big money on, is the strikers. Success is coming from football’s biggest strikers, and you don’t get the goalscoring positions you had 20 years ago.”

Ilicali made reference to basketball player Steph Curry, who is a high-scorer of three pointers, as the type of force that the team will need to climb the division.

“So because of that the striker has to be the talented one who can score. It’s like [Golden State Warriors NBA basketballer] Stephen Curry, he scores every time he goes for the three-pointer.

“The striker needs magic feet, so he can touch the ball and score.

“We will find the striker that scores the highest percentage. We will spend more money on that position.”

Hull City added five new players in January, including the likes of Marcus Forss, Regan Slater, Ryan Longman, Liam Walsh and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

Arveladze won his first game in charge of the club, beating Swansea City 1-0, but has yet to pick up a second victory since.

That run includes four defeats and two draws.

Up next for the Tigers is an away trip to face Peterborough United on February 26.

The Verdict

Hull City will need to strengthen in the Summer to avoid scrapping in another relegation battle, assuming they earn safety this campaign.

A forward capable of scoring 20+ goals a season is a vital cog in any promotion season, and could have a transformative effect on the team.

Hull will need other reinforcements as well, because one signing won’t be enough with the way this team is currently playing.

That he is willing to spend, but is remaining level-headed about it, is quite promising for Hull’s future.