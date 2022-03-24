Acun Ilicali makes Hull City transfer admission

Acun Ilicali has claimed that Hull City will be looking to prioritise a new striker this summer.

The Turkish businessman has only recently taken over as the club’s new owner, but has shown a willingness to spend in the transfer market.

Speaking to Turkish state broadcaster, TRT World, Ilicali has revealed that the Tigers will be looking to bring in a new striker for the start of next season.

In a wide-ranging interview, the club’s new owner took the time to discuss the club’s plans for the summer, with a new forward being a clear priority over any other position on the pitch.

“If today you ask me what this team needs, this team needs a very good striker for all this effort to come to success,” said Ilicali, via TRT World.

“In football, I think [having a good] striker is the most important key point at the moment.”

Keane Lewis-Potter is currently the club’s top scorer this Championship season, with eight goals to his name.

However, the youngster’s future is in doubt with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur reportedly showing interest in signing him this summer.

The club’s next highest goal scorer this campaign has been George Honeyman, who has five goals.

Only two sides in the second division have scored fewer goals than Hull so far this season, with the Tigers only managing a meagre 33 from 39 games.

The Verdict

Hull have clearly struggled with scoring goals this season so the addition of a new striker makes a lot of sense.

Ilicali has already helped bring back a positive atmosphere to the MKM Stadium since he took over the club in January.

But new managerial appointment Shota Arveladze has had a more mixed time of it since he arrived at the club in place of Grant McCann.

However, Hull look set to stay in the Championship for next season so the potential is there for a more impressive campaign ahead.