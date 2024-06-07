Acun Ilicali has revealed that he can only invest £15 million into Hull City ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Tigers finished seventh in the Championship table last season, and will be aiming to fight for a top six place again next year.

Liam Rosenior has already been replaced as manager, with German coach Tim Walter taking over the reins of the first team squad.

It is expected to be a busy summer at the MKM Stadium, with the Yorkshire outfit reportedly eyeing eight to 10 new signings.

However, they also face a battle to hold onto key stars such as Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene amid reports of interest from a number of Premier League sides.

Jacob Greaves' defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.77 Interceptions 1.02 Blocks 1.28 Clearances 4.60 Aerials won 4.12

Acun Iliacli makes Hull investment admission

Ilicali has warned Hull supporters that he can only invest £14 or 15 million into the club this summer due to the EFL’s finance rules.

He revealed that the budget isn’t there for big deals, but that he will have the capacity to replace any outgoing players during the upcoming transfer window.

“They can only let me spend £14 million, £15 million from my pocket so I'm spending it to the limit,” said Ilicali, via The Yorkshire Post.

“There are some assets at our club – Abdulkadir Omur is a big talent who is our asset now, Jaden Philogene at the moment, Ozan Tufan.

“If you ask me do we have the room to buy big transfers, we don't.

“If one of our players goes we will immediately make another signing, of course, but I don't want them to go because I love all of my players.

“Serious offers will come in the next two or three weeks, I think, because this is what I am getting from Tan [Kesler, his vice-chairman] all the time.

“I will never sell them unless they come and say they want to go.

“I advised [Keane Lewis] Potter not to go.

“If he had stayed for a year it would have been good for him and us.

“But if they feel they are going to play and be successful, for me their future is always important.”

Acun Ilicali's impact at Hull

Ilicali has overseen the rise of Hull since completing his takeover of the club in early 2022.

The team was fighting against relegation upon his purchase of the Championship side, but he has ensured the squad’s improvement with investment in the transfer window.

However, owners are only allowed to invest so much of their own money as per the EFL’s rules.

It remains to be seen what kind of targets Walter will pursue this summer, with vice-chairman Tan Kesler also likely to be involved in the recruitment process.

Big summer for Hull ahead

The futures of Greaves and Philogene could determine the level of spending at the MKM Stadium this summer.

If both go, as well as other high-value assets like Omur, then there will be money to spend to reinvest back into the squad.

However, it will be difficult to make eight to 10 additions if none of these players depart, so it might be in Hull's interest to cash in on one of their assets.

It is clear that Ilicali has ambitions to bring Hull back to the Premier League, but he has to do so in a financially sustainable way, otherwise he risks overseeing a decline similar to Derby County.