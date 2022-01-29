Acun Ilicali makes bold Hull City prediction

New Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has made the bold prediction of suggesting his new team have not given up on reaching this season’s Championship play-offs.

With 19 games left to play for Hull City, new owner Acun Ilicali revealed he has not given up on hopes of finishing in the top six during the current campaign.

The ambition for most new ownerships of a Championship club is to target the Premier League, arguably the worlds most lucrative league and Ilicali is no different.

Speaking in his first press conference as the new owner of Hull, the Turkish businessman revealed his ambitions for this campaign, as well as plans for next season should the Tigers not make the playoffs.

On the challenges facing of a top six finish this season, Ilicali told The Yorkshire Post: “Of course it’s a tough challenge but I like tough challenges.

“There is nothing I have dreamt about and not been able to do. I’m not a God. It’s not good for me to say we will get to the Premier League in one or two years but I can say we will be a contender, starting next season.”

Ilicali then went onto explain what he wants to see from his side: “Of course, I’m here to achieve something that will make everyone very happy.

“First good football, then the results and I will be very happy if we reach the Premier League. I’m here for that.” Hull currently sit 19th in the Championship table, 16 points adrift of the play-offs, ahead of their clash with Swansea City on Saturday afternoon. The Verdict It’s a great time to be a Hull City fan at the moment. Years of cost cutting, selling the best players at the club appear to be behind them and supporters and staff can really start looking toward the future with excitement rather than resentment. It’s no secret that things turned sour under the previous ownership, but Hull are well placed to achieve everything Ilicali has spoken about. McCann has left a good squad for new manager Shota Arveladze and youngsters like Keane Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves and Tyler Smith are thriving at the Tigers. It would be no surprise to see Hull challenging at the top end of the table next season if Ilicali is to back the side as he says he is.