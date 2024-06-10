Highlights Giles' future at Hull City remains uncertain after a disappointing loan spell, raising questions about a permanent move this summer.

Luton Town defender Ryan Giles is facing an uncertain future this summer after returning from his loan spell at Hull City.

After a successful loan stint at Middlesbrough in the 2022-23 season, Giles made the move to Kenilworth Road last summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the Hatters paying £5 million for his services.

However, Giles struggled to make the step up to the Premier League, and after just 14 appearances for Luton, he was loaned out to Hull in January.

With Hull sitting in and around the play-off places in the Championship, Giles was seen as an exciting signing for Tigers that could help them to secure promotion, but it did not work out that way.

Giles registered just one assist in 17 appearances for Hull as they missed out on the play-offs, and he lost his place in the team towards the end of the campaign, with Matty Jacob preferred ahead of him.

The Tigers reportedly have an obligation to buy Giles for £4 million this summer, but it remains to be seen whether he will make a permanent move to the MKM Stadium after Tim Walter replaced Liam Rosenior as the club's head coach, and recent comments by owner Acun Ilicali have cast further doubt on the deal.

Acun Ilicali makes Hull City transfer admission

Ilicali is known to be ambitious, but he warned Hull supporters that he can only invest £14-15 million into the club this summer due to the EFL's financial regulations, and he ruled out the prospect of any big money transfers.

"They can only let me spend £14 million, £15 million from my pocket so I'm spending it to the limit," Ilicali told The Yorkshire Post.

"There are some assets at our club – Abdulkadir Omur is a big talent who is our asset now, Jaden Philogene at the moment, Ozan Tufan.

"If you ask me do we have the room to buy big transfers, we don't.

"If one of our players goes we will immediately make another signing, of course, but I don't want them to go because I love all of my players."

Middlesbrough must take advantage of Ryan Giles uncertainty

Of course, £14-15 million is still a significant amount of money, particularly in the Championship, but with Ilicali admitting that Hull will be restricted in the transfer market this summer, there are question marks over whether he will be willing to spend a large portion of his budget on Giles.

With influential loanees such as Fabio Carvalho, Anass Zaroury and Liam Delap departing, the Tigers will need to strengthen in the attacking areas this summer, and the club may also need to replace the likes of Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene if they were to leave.

There could be much bigger priorities for Ilicali this summer than re-signing Giles, and as he failed to live up to expectations after his arrival on loan in January, Hull may decide against bringing him back to the club.

That could open the door for Boro, and securing Giles' return would be a big coup for Michael Carrick's side after he starred during his temporary spell at the Riverside Stadium in the 2022-23 season.

Ryan Giles stats for Middlesbrough in the 2022-23 season (Championship only, according to Sofascore) Appearances 45 Goals 0 Assists 11 Big chances created 23 Key passes per game 2.0 Clean sheets 6 Passing accuracy 79%

Boro already have Lukas Engel, Alex Bangura and Hayden Coulson on their books, but Carrick is keen to bring in another left-back this summer, and there would be no better option than Giles.

Giles may have found it tough at Luton and Hull, but he has shown that he can thrive at Boro, and there is no doubt that they missed his attacking threat down the left this season in what was an inconsistent campaign.

Boro will be optimistic that they can challenge for promotion next season after losing just one of their final 12 games, and bringing back a crucial part of the team that reached the play-offs in the 2022-23 campaign would be an excellent bit of business.

However, with new Hull head coach Walter known to be keen to implement an attacking brand of football, Giles could be perfectly suited to the German's system, and the 24-year-old himself has said he would like to return to the MKM Stadium permanently.

"One hundred per cent (I'd like to stay)," Giles told Hull Live. "It's a great club. Honestly, there's some really good people down there. I've got nothing but good words for everybody. Everyone's made me feel really, really at home, even the fans as well. The fans have taken to me really well, which I really appreciate. All these things as a player help you settle in quickly and that was what it was about the day when I walked through the door. You don't take those things for granted I don't think, well, I certainly don't. I certainly remember. It's been really good, but that's thanks to the club."

Boro are also only looking to bring Giles in on loan, with a view to a potential permanent deal at a later stage, but if they do not sell him to Hull, Luton will likely still demand a fee of around £4 million, which could price Boro out of a deal.

But while his future is up in the air, Boro will be hopeful that they can land Giles' signature this summer, and his return to Teesside would certainly increase the club's promotion chances next season.