Acun Ilicali explains what he expects from next Hull City boss

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has confirmed that he wants to bring an attack-minded coach as he praised the talent in the squad.

The Tigers chief made the decision to sack Shota Arveladze on the day of the defeat at Luton Town, with many surprised it took so long considering there had been an international break.

Nevertheless, the search has begun for his replacement, with a host of names linked with the vacancy in recent days.

And, speaking to Hull Live, Ilicali revealed that he has been pleased with the candidates who are keen to take the role, as he explained what he wants from the next man.

“If you ask these players to sit back and defend against an opponent, these players can not do it. We need a manager who can create the best attacking side and also, of course, make sure they’re defensively solid using what I believe is a high-quality group of players.”

Hull take on Wigan at home on Tuesday night, with an appointment expected before the weekend.

The verdict

This is the sort of update that the Hull fans will want to hear as they know the team has some quality in the final third and they want to see a more dominant side moving forward.

Clearly, Ilicali is very ambitious and he’s right to have big demands after a summer window that saw him invest serious funds into the team.

Now, it’s about finding the right replacement for Arveladze and it’s a huge decision for the owner who will know the importance of this call.

