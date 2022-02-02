Acun Ilicali explains his approach to out of contract players at Hull City Copy

Hull City have a number of key players out of contract in the summer which will test the ambition and direction of new owner Acun Ilicali.

The Tigers have won their last three on the bounce since the takeover was confirmed and replaced Grant McCann with Shota Arveladze last week.

Hull were able to bring in five signings at the back end of the transfer window, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Marcus Forss and Liam Walsh arriving on loan, Regan Slater came in from Sheffield United and Ryan Longman’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion was made permanent.

Ilicali was keen to point out his intentions around the club’s players nearing the end of their deal when he spoke to HullLive.

He said: “When you make the players happy, their aim is always to stay with the club.

“What we’re going to do is make them happy.

“After that, everybody is free to go but I can say that I have never let anyone go in my life when I want to have them.

“Unusual things can happen in football, but we will not lose our best players.

“We can only let them go for one reason, if that gives benefit to the club.”

Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves have enhanced their reputations this season, even through Hull’s tougher periods, but Ilicali stood firm and the Tigers look well placed to climb the table as a result.

The Verdict

It is certainly reassuring to see that Ilicali is committed to maintaining the solid foundation in place at the MKM Stadium.

A lot of owners will look to put their own stamp on the playing squad very early on, though Ilicali has done that in the dugout, he appears to see the current group on the pitch as capable of aiding the team’s progression.

Supporters would have certainly been fearing the worst in terms of a potential Lewis-Potter departure in January, but Ilicali was bullish in ensuring he stayed around.

Walsh and Forss should slot in smoothly having played in the Championship before, with the latter achieving promotion with Brentford last term, and the Longman permanent deal in particular demonstrates the belief in younger English talents as well as the intention to supplement the squad with players from overseas.