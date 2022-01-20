Acun Ilicali delivers clear transfer stance on Hull City star amid Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham links

New Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has ruled out the possibility of selling Keane Lewis-Potter in the short term, speaking openly about the 20-year-old to the Daily Mail.

The wide man has been an important asset for the Tigers once again this term following a bright 2020/21 campaign, scoring 13 goals in 43 League One appearances last term as he proved to be instrumental to his side’s return to the Championship.

Despite frequently playing in a deeper position at left wing-back this term, Lewis-Potter has continued to be a considerable threat down the left flank and so far this season, has registered nine goal contributions in 26 appearances.

With the 20-year-old only likely to get even better, he has been linked with a move to the Premier League since last year, with Brentford, Southampton and West Ham United all being linked with a move for the young Englishman.

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to join the race for his signature, although Grant McCann’s are under little pressure to sell during this window considering his contract at the MKM Stadium doesn’t expire until the summer of 2023.

And owner Ilicali has no intention of cashing in on one of his most valuable assets, saying to the Daily Mail: “There is a logic point in football that sometimes you have to sell a player, but this logic moment at the moment is not soon for us.

“He is so young, he is not in a rush so we are not in a rush, why sell him in the short term?”

The Verdict:

Considering how integral he is to the East Yorkshire outfit, you couldn’t blame them if they wanted to do everything they possibly could to retain Lewis-Potter.

Not only is he talented – but versatile as well as he’s shown this season. Playing regularly as a wing-back as well as a winger, he started up top alongside Tom Eaves last night and that just shows how important he is when injury, suspensions and Covid cases start to bite.

However, Ilicali does need to act soon to give his side the best possible chance of tying him down for the long term.

Although the Turkish businessman may want to invest in signings, something that will grab the headlines and get fans onside straight away, getting the 20-year-old to sign a new long-term deal would be more important than bringing in a marquee signing.

If they can achieve this, then it potentially allows them to sell the winger at a much higher price than they would get if he only had a matter of months left on his deal, so making sure he and George Honeyman are secured has to be his first assignment as owner.