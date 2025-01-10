Hull City are said to be closing in on the signing of Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Lincoln, with Tigers owner Acun Ilicali working on the deal to bring the Brazilian to the MKM Stadium.

That’s according to a report from Turkish outlet Ajansspor, who claim that the 26-year-old could follow in the footsteps of a number of players in moving between the two clubs Ilicali is involved with.

The report goes on to say that Lincoln is set to join the Humberside outfit on loan until the end of the season, although no sign has been given as to whether the club will make the move permanent in the summer.

The playmaker returned to the Istanbul side last month after spending time on loan with Red Bull Bragantino in his homeland, and is yet to feature in the Turkish Super Lig this season under Jose Mourinho.

Ilicali is said to be involved in the deal to bring Lincoln to the Championship this month, with the Turk using his influence and Hull and Fenerbahce to orchestrate another deal between the two clubs.

If the loan deal does go ahead, the Brazilian will follow in the footsteps of Ozan Tufan, Dimitris Pelkas, Joao Pedro and Bora Aydinlik in making the move between Turkey and England,

Able to play in a central attacking midfield role or on the wings, the new arrival could well provide the spark needed to lift the Tigers away from the relegation zone in the second-half of the season, with last month’s appointment of Ruben Selles already beginning to turn fortunes around.

The ill-fated appointment of Tim Walter has left the Tigers needing to save their skin between now and May, and Ilicali looks set to loosen the purse strings to inject some extra quality into the City team this month, with the Brazilian supposedly on the cusp of making the move to the EFL.

Lincoln impact could help Hull City as an attacking force

During his time on loan in Brazil this year, Lincoln contributed towards five goals in his 28 appearances, and has produced plenty of moments of quality during the early stages of his career to prove he could be a big asset to Hull City for the remainder of the campaign.

Eleven goal contributions for Santa Clara in the Portuguese top tier as a 22-year-old set the benchmark for what the playmaker can produce when given the opportunity; something he hasn’t always been afforded during his time in Turkey.

Lincoln's record at Red Bull Bragantino in 2024 (FBRef) Appearances 28 Starts 13 Goals 3 Assists 2

According to FBRef, the Tigers have been underperforming compared to the xG they have been creating this season, with composure in front of goal lacking, and only three teams scoring less goals than their creativity deserves: Coventry City, Millwall and Swansea City.

If Selles can get this side ticking and tucking away their chances, they could well put their fears of relegation behind them, and Lincoln could well be the answer to their issues in the final third, having dazzled across the continent in the past.