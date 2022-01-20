Acun Ilıcalı addresses Hull City fans on Twitter following victory over Blackburn Rovers

Acun Ilıcalı has now completed his takeover of Hull City, with the Turkish businessman attending the club’s clash with Blackburn Rovers last night.

In what proved to be an extremely joyous occasion for the Tigers at the MKM Stadium, Hull ran out as 2-0 winners against a side who have not lost in the league in their last 10.

The Tigers have now bridged a seven-point gap from the relegation zone as a result of last night’s victory, and whilst they remain part of the scrap, they will be confident under new ownership.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Hull City players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has Harry Maguire played in the Premier League? Yes No

Addressing Hull fans on Twitter following Hull’s comfortable 2-0 victory at home to the promotion chasers, Ilıcalı wrote: “It was an unforgettable night. I am very touched by our fans support, we have made a good start.

“Now it’s time to work. Together we will fight to the end for many successes. #OneFamily.”

The verdict

Hull fans will be boosted by the fact that Ilıcalı has arrived at the club, and it was a performance that would have inspired an even greater feeling.

The Tigers were full value for their victory and Ilıcalı would have certainly enjoyed his visit to the MKM Stadium.

There remains a week and a half left of this January transfer window, and whilst the ultimate focus has been around the takeover deal, Hull will still be looking to add and strengthen.

There are also questions as to what this take-over deal does for Grant McCann and his job at the helm at the Championship outfit.