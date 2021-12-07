‘Actually very happy with this’ – Plenty of Plymouth Argyle fans react as managerial decision is confirmed

League One side Plymouth Argyle have confirmed the appointment of Steven Schumacher as the club’s new manager, succeeding Ryan Lowe who has resigned from his position.

The 37-year-old was Lowe’s right-hand man throughout his tenure at Home Park, playing a huge part in their promotion from League Two at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, helping to retain their place in place in their current division last term and guiding the Pilgrims to their current position in the play-off zone.

Previously top of the table just a few weeks ago before suffering three consecutive losses in recent league games, Schumacher will be keen to keep his side in the promotion mix for the remainder of the campaign as they look to secure a return to the Championship after what would be a 12-year absence.

Quiz: 30 questions about Plymouth Argyle’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What country was Luke Jephcott born in? England Wales Scotland Northern Ireland

The third-tier outfit has revealed ex-boss Lowe was keen to move on from the club after being notified of interest from ‘a team in a higher division’, with the Devon-based club being forced to let the 43-year-old go due to the clauses in his contract.

Championship club Preston North End are the side thought to be set to appoint him after Frankie McAvoy’s departure yesterday, with Plymouth also moving quickly to secure their new man.

How have fans reacted to Schumacher’s appointment on Twitter though? Are they pleased? Disappointed they didn’t move for a more experienced man?

We take a look at a selection of Argyle fan responses to this breaking news.

Schumachers green and white army. All behind you 💚 #pafc https://t.co/gf4m2j3UHg — Rob Roberts (@RobRobertz10) December 7, 2021

Thank you Schuey for sticking with us💚💚Wishing you all the very best for the rest of the season 💚💚 https://t.co/aSBnMN5VsB — Sandra Mancey (@ManceySandra) December 7, 2021

The brains behind the whole operation. The man who’s actually bought into the City and lives here with his wife and kids. Absolutely the best thing we could have done – Stevie Schumacher’s Green and White army 💚🤍 #pafc https://t.co/6yqPHo45I4 — Element Miller (@miller_element) December 7, 2021

Shows the ambition he has to stay and not go with Lowe. Onwards and upwards, Schueys green and white army. https://t.co/uw9fXuhqJI — Ben (@Benjameeeena) December 7, 2021

If Lowe wants to go test himself in the championship who can blame him for having ambition. Our fanbase is hilarious. I am chuffed with the appointment of Schumacher and he’s a blue #utba #pafc https://t.co/bKAEDIMCDB — Mark (@MarkParsons90) December 7, 2021

Great to see Schumacher given the chance, having a familiar face for the players rather than bringing in someone from the outside will surely keep morale high! 💚 #pafc https://t.co/LIZwjbZ2EF — Taylor Johnson (@taylorjhn1) December 7, 2021