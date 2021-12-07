Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Actually very happy with this’ – Plenty of Plymouth Argyle fans react as managerial decision is confirmed

Published

1 hour ago

on

League One side Plymouth Argyle have confirmed the appointment of Steven Schumacher as the club’s new manager, succeeding Ryan Lowe who has resigned from his position.

The 37-year-old was Lowe’s right-hand man throughout his tenure at Home Park, playing a huge part in their promotion from League Two at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, helping to retain their place in place in their current division last term and guiding the Pilgrims to their current position in the play-off zone.

Previously top of the table just a few weeks ago before suffering three consecutive losses in recent league games, Schumacher will be keen to keep his side in the promotion mix for the remainder of the campaign as they look to secure a return to the Championship after what would be a 12-year absence.

The third-tier outfit has revealed ex-boss Lowe was keen to move on from the club after being notified of interest from ‘a team in a higher division’, with the Devon-based club being forced to let the 43-year-old go due to the clauses in his contract.

Championship club Preston North End are the side thought to be set to appoint him after Frankie McAvoy’s departure yesterday, with Plymouth also moving quickly to secure their new man.

How have fans reacted to Schumacher’s appointment on Twitter though? Are they pleased? Disappointed they didn’t move for a more experienced man?

We take a look at a selection of Argyle fan responses to this breaking news.


A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

