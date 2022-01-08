‘Actually unplayable’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted with one man’s performance in 3-3 draw at Wycombe

Ross Stewart took his tally to 17 league goals with a brace in Sunderland’s 3-3 draw at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Scotsman has opened up a gap of two goals in the race for the golden boot on Cole Stockton in second and is leading the charge in the Black Cats’ automatic promotion push. Stewart would have thought he had won it for Sunderland in the 93rd minute but only for Joe Jacobson to rescue a point for the Chairboys with 98 minutes on the clock.

The result sees Sunderland go level on points with Rotherham United at the summit of the division but they have now played four more matches than Wigan Athletic in fourth, who are five points behind them. The fixture pile up that Leam Richardson’s men are going to have to contend with could benefit Sunderland who, despite conceding late on in this one, have rallied tremendously well in the last couple of months.

Stewart has come out the other side of a dry goalscoring run to notch six times in his three games making the golden boot a very realistic possibility.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Sunderland fans on Twitter, to Stewart’s performance this afternoon…

Ross Stewart so unlucky not to have back to back hattricks, what a player #SAFC — Gabe Noble🔴⚪️ (@gabenoble12) January 8, 2022

The boy Ross Stewart is just unbelievable. #SAFC — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) January 8, 2022

Ross Stewart makes you realise you don’t need to be the fastest or strongest, just be intelligent off the ball. — Max Bourne (@MaxBourne10) January 8, 2022

Ross stewart is actually unplayable isn’t he hahahah — Liam (@OverendLiam) January 8, 2022

OH BABY DO YOU KNOW WHAT THATS WORTH? ROSS STEWART IS THE BEST ON EARTH! — Cameron Robson (@CameronRobson_) January 8, 2022

I’m happy with a point Wycombe is a tough place to go but it’s fair result also Stewart is unstoppable at the moment works his socks off, Pricthard as well. #safc — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) January 8, 2022