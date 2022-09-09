“Actually shown willingness..” – Oxford United fan pundit issues honest message on current ownership situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

From a recruitment perspective, Oxford United have been of the smartest clubs in the EFL over the last few years and it has enabled them to punch above their weight in League One.

Supporters will be optimistic that Karl Robinson is the manager to lead the Yellows to the Championship in the not too distant future and it will be interesting to monitor their push this term after a slow start.

FLW’s Oxford United fan pundit Jason Dudley explained his stance on the club’s current ownership and the approach that they have adopted.

Speaking to Football League World, Dudley said: “I am happy with the current ownership.

“They are a multi-millionaire consortium, they seem to be backing Karl Robinson, interestingly I think they’ve actually shown willingness to splash a bit of cash and I think what it does is provide Karl Robinson with the opportunity to prove himself, having been backed financially.

“He’s done things in the last three seasons, i.e., two play-offs and one season just outside, and that’s without the kind of financial backing he’s had this summer.

“It will be interesting to see what he does this season, I’ve not been massively impressed with the transfer window in all honesty, but that’s probably being short-sighted because of the amount of injuries we’ve had since players have come in, so let’s see.

“In terms of the ownership, I’m very happy with the ownership, they seem to be quite stable and supportive of the manager, which I think is probably the most important thing, as well as the sustainability of the club, and they’re pushing for the new stadium which is also really important.”