'Actually quite happy,' 'Massive mistake' – These Cardiff fans react to manager news

Published

32 mins ago

on

Mick McCarthy finds himself back in management and the Sky Bet Championship with him arriving at Cardiff City on Friday night.

Things certainly moved quickly in the Welsh capital this week, as a swift manager change was brought about.

The loss to QPR in the week proved to be the final straw for Neil Harris amid a torrid run of form and, with fans on his back, he was dismissed on Thursday afternoon.

Wind forward to Friday evening, and McCarthy was announced by the Bluebirds with him signing a deal just to the end of this season initially.

Indeed, that suggests he’s there first and foremost to steer the club away from the sides below them before it gets a bit too close for comfort and then reassess things in the summer.

He’ll be eager to prove he’s still got it at second-tier level, too, though the appointment was greeted by a mixed response from supporters.

Let’s see what was said about the new manager coming in:


