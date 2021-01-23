‘Actually quite happy,’ ‘Massive mistake’ – These Cardiff fans react to manager news

Mick McCarthy finds himself back in management and the Sky Bet Championship with him arriving at Cardiff City on Friday night.

Things certainly moved quickly in the Welsh capital this week, as a swift manager change was brought about.

The loss to QPR in the week proved to be the final straw for Neil Harris amid a torrid run of form and, with fans on his back, he was dismissed on Thursday afternoon.

Wind forward to Friday evening, and McCarthy was announced by the Bluebirds with him signing a deal just to the end of this season initially.

Indeed, that suggests he’s there first and foremost to steer the club away from the sides below them before it gets a bit too close for comfort and then reassess things in the summer.

He’ll be eager to prove he’s still got it at second-tier level, too, though the appointment was greeted by a mixed response from supporters.

Let’s see what was said about the new manager coming in:

#CardiffCity is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mick McCarthy as the Club's First Team Manager for the remainder of the 2020/21 season. ➡️ https://t.co/TBDCFKmG4R#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/Q7DYobG84u — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 22, 2021

Good luck for the rest of the season. Hope he gets the team back to winning ways. What happens then? Long term plan? Mick McC to 'move upstairs' as Director of Football working with a young up-and-coming manager? — Glyn Sexton (@glynster61) January 22, 2021

Massive mistake. I was hoping we could reach the play offs this season, but now avoiding relegation is the goal. — Stuart Whippey (@StuartJohn) January 22, 2021

Contract lasting until the remainder of the season indicates long term planning without the immediate pressure of a relegation battle. Always has good things to say about us when he commentates (unlike most) so actually quite happy with this. — Togers (@YerManTogers) January 22, 2021

HOOFBALL IS IN FULL EFFECT FOR ANOTHER 6 MONTHS LETS GOOOOO — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JamieBlue00) January 22, 2021

What did everyone expect, Klopp to walk in and take it, some of the comments are pathetic. — Gavin Smith (@Caerdydd_78) January 22, 2021

Really really — Rhys Oakley (@RhysOakley4) January 22, 2021

Look, he’s not the appointment we all wanted but the guy is a character and we like characters down here. Let’s just get behind the guy and see how it goes. I’d much rather listen to him after a game than Harris. Let’s just push on now! 👍🏻 — Alex Lloyd (@alexlloyd2) January 22, 2021

at least it’s only for the rest of the season i suppose — Ellis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ellisccfc03) January 22, 2021