‘Actually incredible’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans left excited as 19-year-old shines

Lincoln City returned to the top of League One on Friday night, as they beat Gillingham by three goals to nil in Kent.

The Imps picked up all three points courtesy of Conor McGrandles and Jorge Grant, with the latter converting from the penalty spot.

Grant’s penalty was won by Brennan Johnson, who continues to shine for Michael Appleton’s side in the race for promotion.

Johnson also rattled the bar, with Gillingham struggling to deal with the young forward who seems to be getting better and better as weeks go by.

Lincoln managed to keep hold of Johnson in January, with Chris Hughton letting the Wales international stay at the LNER Stadium and continue his development with Appleton for the remainder of the campaign.

The 19-year-old is taking League One by storm, though, and many fans have been left excited by Johnson’s performances for the Imps.

Here’s how they reacted to his performances in front of the Sky Sports cameras…

Johnson doing bits on loan 😍 love to see. All the best would love to see you in the championship next season — Oliver (@OllieNffc3) February 5, 2021

No doubt about it, Brennan Johnson is some talent and should rightly be given a chance to shine in the number 10 role for #NFFC next season. Build the team around him. Like father like son for The Reds. One of our own. — Chris Beecroft (@Chris_Beecroft) February 5, 2021

Brennan Johnson was top drawer again tonight! Would have walked into our squad i think! #NFFC #imps — Matt 🔴⚪️ (@mgrice90) February 5, 2021

O god not this again. Get a grip. He is a youngster learning his trade. He might of got in the squad. Would of been a regular starter? no. He would of got a handful of sub appearances at best. Let him play for now. #NFFC — david huskisson (@dhuskiss) February 5, 2021

Agreed, but he's bossing it isn't he! I wouldn't call him back im just saying before Krovi and Garner etc he would have been a handy addition — Matt 🔴⚪️ (@mgrice90) February 5, 2021

Forest better not even think about selling Brennan Johnson. Let him grow with us I beg! He’s some player. Don’t get too comfy Lincoln #nffc — Claire (@LilMissFukIt) February 5, 2021

Watching the Lincoln game now Brennan Johnson is actually incredible excited to see him get an opportunity back at #NFFC — kane (@kanextooley) February 5, 2021

Lincoln are running away with this, Bridcutt and Johnson playing well to👌🏻 — Trev NFFC 🔴⚪ (@Trev30051817) February 5, 2021