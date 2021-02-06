Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Actually incredible’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans left excited as 19-year-old shines

Published

49 mins ago

on

Lincoln City returned to the top of League One on Friday night, as they beat Gillingham by three goals to nil in Kent.

The Imps picked up all three points courtesy of Conor McGrandles and Jorge Grant, with the latter converting from the penalty spot.

Grant’s penalty was won by Brennan Johnson, who continues to shine for Michael Appleton’s side in the race for promotion.

Johnson also rattled the bar, with Gillingham struggling to deal with the young forward who seems to be getting better and better as weeks go by.

Lincoln managed to keep hold of Johnson in January, with Chris Hughton letting the Wales international stay at the LNER Stadium and continue his development with Appleton for the remainder of the campaign.

The 19-year-old is taking League One by storm, though, and many fans have been left excited by Johnson’s performances for the Imps.

Here’s how they reacted to his performances in front of the Sky Sports cameras…


