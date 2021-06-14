‘Actually embarrassing’, ‘Joke club’ – These West Brom fans are furious following managerial update

Michael Appleton will not be the new West Brom boss after he informed the club that he will not be leaving Lincoln City this summer.

Understand Michael Appleton has told #wba he doesn’t want the Head Coach job at the Hawthorns. Wants to see the project through at #Lincoln — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) June 14, 2021

The 45-year-old, who played for Albion earlier in his career and also had a spell as a coach, has established himself as an exciting manager in the lower leagues following his work with the Imps.

With the Baggies searching for Sam Allardyce’s successor, it was no surprise to see Appleton linked with the vacancy, and those links intensified recently after David Wagner’s move to The Hawthorns fell through.

However, Appleton won’t be taking charge, with Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealing that the ex-Portsmouth chief wants to remain at Sincil Bank to continue the work he has done.

As you would expect, this news didn’t go down well with the West Brom support, who are growing increasingly frustrated that the club have failed to act swiftly when it comes to an appointment.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

It’s actually embarrassing how no one wants to come. And how the list is getting smaller — Brodie (@joshbrodie99) June 14, 2021

We are a joke club — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WbaNathan_) June 14, 2021

He knows he could be gone by Xmas, more job secure at Lincoln — Baggie Fans (@BaggieFans) June 14, 2021

No wonder who’d want to work under our owner — Ben (@BenjaminWba) June 14, 2021

Can't say I blame him — diz riz (@dizriz1) June 14, 2021

Good. — Matt Wheatley (@WBA1878) June 14, 2021

2nd manager to turn wba job down. Proper laughing stock we are — Ashley Dutton (@ashdut94) June 14, 2021