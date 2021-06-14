Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Actually embarrassing’, ‘Joke club’ – These West Brom fans are furious following managerial update

Published

7 mins ago

on

Michael Appleton will not be the new West Brom boss after he informed the club that he will not be leaving Lincoln City this summer.

The 45-year-old, who played for Albion earlier in his career and also had a spell as a coach, has established himself as an exciting manager in the lower leagues following his work with the Imps.

With the Baggies searching for Sam Allardyce’s successor, it was no surprise to see Appleton linked with the vacancy, and those links intensified recently after David Wagner’s move to The Hawthorns fell through.

However, Appleton won’t be taking charge, with Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealing that the ex-Portsmouth chief wants to remain at Sincil Bank to continue the work he has done.

As you would expect, this news didn’t go down well with the West Brom support, who are growing increasingly frustrated that the club have failed to act swiftly when it comes to an appointment.

Article title: ‘Actually embarrassing’, ‘Joke club’ – These West Brom fans are furious following managerial update

