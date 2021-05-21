Action taken concerning Blackburn, Norwich, Sheffield United and Swansea target

Ryan Gauld has reportedly been “offered all over” amid links to Blackburn Rovers, Brentford, Norwich City, Sheffield United, and Swansea City.

The Scottish midfielder secured a high-profile move from Dundee United to Sporting Lisbon at a young age but after initially struggling in Portugal, has impressed many with his form for Farense over the past two seasons.

Gauld has scored 20 goals and added 12 assists since his arrival at the club in 2019 but is out of contract this summer and looks set to be on the move.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the 25-year-old has been “offered all over” ahead of the summer transfer window.

It does not seem as though he will be short of suitors as TEAMtalk reported earlier this month that Blackburn, Brentford, Brighton, Norwich, Sheffield United, and Swansea are all keen.

They aren’t the only ones, with MLS side Inter Miami also interested, though it is understood Gauld is interested in joining an English club.

Gauld has primarily played as an attacking midfielder this season but is capable of playing on either flank.

Did these 19 things happen at Blackburn Rovers in 2020/21?

1 of 19 Signed Dani Ayala from Middlesbrough True False

The Verdict

It seems as though Gauld’s representatives are really trying to secure him a move to English football, which is perhaps no surprise given the previous suggestions he was keen on one.

The 25-year-old’s career stalled a little at Sporting but has been rejuvenated in two seasons with Farense and it seems he’s now a player of interest for a number of Championship clubs.

Signing him would still be a risk but on a free transfer, it could be one that pays real dividends.