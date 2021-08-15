Action needed in Blackpool and Sunderland’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest player

Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel is not available unless the likes of Blackpool and Sunderland up their bids for him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gabriel spent last season on loan with the Tangerines and helped them secure promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Blackpool are said to be keen on re-signing the defender permanently this summer but face competition from the Black Cats, with both clubs understood to have made unsuccessful bids for the Forest man this summer.

Nixon has now reported that the 22-year-old is not currently available unless the clubs in pursuit increase their offers.

Reports in late July indicated the East Midlands club value him at £700,000.

The 22-year-old has played every minute of both of Forest’s Championship games so far this season and that could continue given the lack of options that Chris Hughton has at full-back.

Gabriel seems to have impressed his manager, as well, with Hughton revealing he’s “been delighted” with him through the first few weeks of the EFL season.

The Verdict

It seems despite the recent arrival of Jordi Osei-Tutu from Arsenal, Forest will not be willing to let Gabriel leave unless the sides in pursuit increase their offers for him.

The 22-year-old hasn’t looked particularly out of place through the start of the 2021/22 campaign and as such would be a strong signing for either Blackpool or Sunderland.

With his contract set to run until 2024, Forest are certainly under no pressure to sell the young defender and that’s reflected in their current stance.

If Hughton is unable to sign any more full-backs then prizing him away from the Reds is only likely to get harder as the end of the window nears.

Even if new signings arrive, you feel Gabriel would still be a very useful player to have around.