‘Acting like he could even make our bench’ – Many Derby fans react as Jack Wilshere breaks silence on links

Jack Wilshere has opened up the links with Derby County during the summer transfer window.

Wayne Rooney’s hands were tied during the summer, with Derby working under a transfer embargo and only restricted to signing free agents. They brought in the likes of Sam Baldock, Phil Jagielka and Ravel Morrison.

The Rams were also linked with Wilshere, who remains a free agent having been released by Bournemouth at the end of his contract last season.

The former England and Arsenal midfielder was said to be training with Derby at one point, which turned out to be false, before he started training with Italian side Como.

Wilshere is still on the lookout for a new club, though, after a move to Italy failed to materialise, and he spoke live on talkSPORT this morning discussing his situation.

“I did speak to Wazza in the summer, it was when Derby were under that embargo where they couldn’t buy anyone.

“I went to Como instead. I thought about it, but it weren’t for me. I don’t know, it depends what comes up in January.

“I played in the Championship last year, I did actually enjoy it. It’s a tough league, I don’t think it suited my style of play.”

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to Wilshere’s comments…

Isaac Hutchinson is better then him imo — The Korean Rams / 더비 카운티 한국 서포터즈 🇰🇷 (@dcfcrok) October 21, 2021

Listening to that sounds like we had a lucky escape. — Tim Smith (@Timlad71) October 22, 2021

"£4.5k you're alright wayne, but good luck" — The Lancia Beta of not rusting (@Maybot_8000) October 21, 2021

Astonishing lack of motivation. — GL3NN (@Gl3nnC77) October 22, 2021

Dnt want this average overhyped glass player anyway https://t.co/ayb9p3g1Lu — Resh (@RESH__B) October 22, 2021

Stay clear of us pal, not needed here https://t.co/WuDgx77Ica — Reece 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Reecedcfc) October 22, 2021

he’s acting like he could even make our bench😭😭😭 https://t.co/84YCaNX59d — conor fan of kelle roos (@conornotpriv) October 22, 2021