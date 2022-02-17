Accrington’s John Coleman highlights issue following Sheffield Wednesday postponement

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has backed the decision to postpone last night’s League One tie against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough but has admitted it has “disrupted” his plans for Saturday.

The decision was made less than 90 minutes before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch after some abject weather in South Yorkshire, with the officials determining that conditions were unplayable after a lengthy extension.

It means that Accrington and Wednesday, who already have games in hand over some of the sides above them, will have to fit the rearranged fixture into an already busy final few months of the season.

However, speaking on Radio Lancashire (via Yorkshire Live), Coleman backed the referee’s decision to call the game off.

He said: “We knew it was in jeopardy.

“The ball was sticking and when that happens it’s a farce. I support the decision and [the referee] made the correct one.”

The Accrington boss admitted that the decision to postpone the Wednesday game had caused issues ahead of their trip to Cambridge United on the weekend.

“It (the postponement) has disrupted our plans for Saturday,” he said. “Our working week would have been totally different if we had known this game was going to be off.”

Wednesday, meanwhile, have a difficult trip to Doncaster Rovers on the weekend with Gary McSheffrey’s side securing some eye-catching results recently in their push for promotion.

Can you name which club Accrington Stanley signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Stephen Sama? Bochum Greuther Fürth Heracles Hertha Berlin

The Verdict

You can understand the frustration among Wednesday fans that the game was called off when it was but looking at conditions it does seem to have been the right decision.

Coleman certainly thinks so and there’s no reason for him not to be honest, given tough conditions would likely have suited the away side.

The postponement obviously comes with its issues, both in terms of preparations for the weekend’s games and squeezing the rearranged fixture in later in the season.

With the end of the 2021/22 campaign already hectic, it could be a difficult obstacle for both Coleman and Darren Moore to deal with later on.