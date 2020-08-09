Accrington Stanley keen to complete deal for Celtic man

Accrington Stanley are looking to sign Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard this summer as they look to strengthen ahead of the new League One season.

Alan Nixon of The Sun broke the news, detailing that Stanley would be eager to take the 22-year-old permanently although Celtic would look to get a sell-on clause included just in case he moves on for big money.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Nixon wrote: “Accrington. Keen to sign keeper Hazard from Celtic. Would take full time with a sell on. Others sniffing too.”

Hazard has made 33 appearances in total in the Scottish second-tier during his career thanks to loan spells with Falkirk and Dundee, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process and conceding 30 goals.

He has made just one substitute appearance for Neil Lennon side, but was called up to the bench four times during the opening half of the previous season.

Youngster Toby Savin is currently the only goalkeeper on the books of John Coleman’s Accrington side, so it is no surprise that they are looking to bolster that area this summer.

The verdict

At 22, I would not be surprised if Hazard did choose to move away from Celtic this summer in pursuit of regular first-team football.

For Accrington, it makes sense as well. With just one goalkeeper on their books, a new recruit is essential, but they are never going to be able to afford the wages of experienced shot-stoppers.

Bringing in someone who is young, hungry and eager to learn like Hazard therefore sounds ideal.