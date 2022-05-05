Accrington Stanley confirm decision over 23-year-old linked with Middlesbrough and Millwall move

Accrington Stanley have triggered a contract extension in Ross Sykes’ contract, the club has confirmed on their website.

The 23-year-old has performed well for the League One club this season as he played a key role in securing a mid-table finish for the team.

A clause in his contract to extend it by a further year has been triggered amid speculation linking him with a move away this summer.

Both Millwall and Middlesbrough have had interest reported over a move in the upcoming transfer window.

But with his contract now set to expire in 12 months, he will no longer be available as a free agent at the end of the season.

Sykes played 39 league games this season, scoring three goals and earning four assists.

Stanley finished the season 12th in the table following a dramatic final day of the campaign win over Wimbledon which finished 4-3.

The club will now be preparing for the summer transfer window as they look to climb the table over the next 12 months.

The Verdict

This is the right move for Accrington and makes a lot of sense that they’ve done this.

The clause will help protect his value and ensure that if Boro or Millwall come in for a move then they will secure a transfer fee to complete the move.

Otherwise, it also means that he will remain a key part of the team for another 12 months if no team decides to make a move now that he has a contract.

It is a no-brainer for the club to have triggered this clause as they would be leaving money on the table if they didn’t.