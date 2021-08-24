Accrington Stanley chairman responds as Bristol City and Nottingham Forest transfer links emerge to 19-goal striker

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has shot down reports that Bristol City are in talks to sign striker Dion Charles from the League One club.

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas revealed that the Robins were in transfer discussions with Stanley to take the 25-year-old to Ashton Gate, with Nigel Pearson apparently seeing ‘Jamie Vardy-like characteristics’ in the Northern Ireland international.

Barnsley and Nottingham Forest are also said to be keen on Charles, with Forest’s link reemerging following rumours earlier in the summer from The Athletic that Chris Hughton wanted to bring the Preston-born forward to the City Ground.

There may be interest from clubs but Holt has poured cold water on suggestions that the Lancashire outfit are in talks with Bristol City in regards to a deal for Charles with a simple three-word tweet, with Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (August 24, 13:06pm) revealing that Accy value him at £700,000.

Charles scored 19 goals in League One last season and has recently been called-up once again for Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying fixtures in September, where he will be looking to add to his two senior caps.

The Verdict

Whilst Holt may have seemed to deny talks have taken place, that doesn’t mean there isn’t any interest in Charles.

The 25-year-old is yet to get off the mark for Stanley so far this season, however his 19 goals last season make him a hot commodity.

Accrington will be under no pressure to sell though – according to transfermarkt Charles has a one-year option which you’d assume is held by the club to extend his deal beyond next summer, so if he does depart it won’t be on the cheap.

Charles will have aspirations of playing at the highest level possible though after spending much of his early career in non-league, so it may be a case of watch this space.