Accrington Stanley's Korede Adedoyin had a moment to forget in his side's loss on penalties to Bradford City on Tuesday night.

The winger missed the vital spot-kick for Stanley as John Coleman's men went down 4-1 in the shootout following a 1-1 draw in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Yet the nature of the failed attempt was unusual, as Adedoyin slipped on the Crown Ground turf as he struck the ball, sending a weak effort dribbling towards goal.

Having originally dived the wrong way, Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis was able to get back to his feet before pushing the 22-year-old's shot away from target.

There was not much sympathy for Adedoyin on social media, with fans unsure how he managed to get his effort from 12 yards so badly wrong.

There was also debate surrounding whether or not the penalty would have counted had Lewis not saved it and the ball crossed the line.

The laws of the game state that 'the kicker may not touch the ball a second time' when taking a penalty, and it appears that Adedoyin made contact with the ball more than once as his foot gave way underneath him.

Who is Korede Adedoyin?

Adedoyin is a Nigerian-born winger who began his career at Everton.

He spent time on loan at Hamilton Academical in the 2019-20 season before joining Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent deal in September 2020.

His only competitive appearances during his time at Hillsborough came in the Papa John's Trophy, and Adedoyin signed for Accrington in February 2022.

He has since made 37 appearances for Stanley in all competitions, scoring six goals including one on the opening day of the League Two season in a 3-0 win against Newport County last weekend.

How did John Coleman react?

The Accrington boss refused to criticise Adedoyin after the game, putting the incident down as a simple mistake.

"It's just one of those things, you can't legislate for it," he said.

Who will Bradford City play in the next round?

The draw for the next round of the Carabao Cup takes place on Wednesday, August 9 after the conclusion of the remaining first round ties.

The Premier League sides that are not competing in Europe enter the competition in the second round, meaning Bradford could be drawn against top-flight opposition.

The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the second round, meaning Mark Hughes' side will take on a side from the Northern section.