Academy product starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Middlesbrough

QPR earned their first Championship win of the season in style on Saturday as they claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

Mark Warburton’s side have no time to revel in a job well done, however, as the EFL’s busy schedule means they’re off to the North East to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside tomorrow evening.

Warburton has made his frustration about the R’s busy schedule clear and he’ll know just how tough the game against Neil Warnock’s Boro will be.

The Riverside outfit have also taken four points from their two Championship games and look likely to be one of the sides jostling for a play-off place with QPR.

Ahead of that game, we’ve outlined our predicted XI for the game against the Teessiders tomorrow…

Warburton was clear in a recent interview that Seny Dieng won’t be joining Sheffield United for £6 million, amid reported interest, and he looks set to reprise his role in goal tomorrow night.

It would be a surprise to see the R’s make changes to their defensive line against a Boro side that are likely to be direct and physical, meaning Rob Dickie, Jordy de Wijs, and Yoann Barbet should make their third Championship appearances of the 2021/22 campaign.

Outside them, it’s likely to be Lee Wallace at left wing-back once again – with Sam McCallum not quite ready to feature – but Warburton may look to freshen things up on the right by bringing academy product Osman Kakay in for Moses Odubajo.

You’d expect that captain Stefan Johansen and Dom Ball will be the central midfield duo that Warburton opts for with Sam Field and Luke Amos both still unavailable.

The R’s boss was optimistic that Charlie Austin could be back available for the trip to the Riverside after recovering from a knock to his knee on the opening weekend but, even so, the experienced striker may not be thrust into the starting XI straight away.

Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock were so effective against Hull on Saturday so reuniting those two looks to give the west London club a fantastic chance of creating issues for this Boro side, which Bristol City did on the weekend despite their defeat.