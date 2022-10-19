Academy graduates feature: One winner and one loser at Blackburn Rovers so far this seaso

After opting to draft in Jon Dahl Tomasson as Tony Mowbray’s successor earlier this year, it was always going to be interesting to see how Blackburn Rovers would fare during the opening stages of the 2022/23 season.

Under the guidance of Tomasson, Rovers have managed to produce a host of impressive performances in the Championship.

As a result of their 2-0 victory over Sunderland last night, Blackburn climbed to the top of the league standings.

Whereas it is important to note that the campaign is still in its infancy, Rovers could potentially emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion if they maintain their consistency over the course of the coming months.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Birmingham City this weekend, we have decided to take a look at one winner and one loser at Blackburn so far this season…

Winner: Adam Wharton

A product of Blackburn’s youth academy, Adam Wharton has benefitted considerably from Tomasson’s arrival at the club as he has been given the chance to showcase his ability at senior level.

Wharton was handed his debut in Rovers’ League Cup clash with Hartlepool United and has since gone on to feature on six occasions in the Championship.

Particularly impressive during Blackburn’s victory over Blackpool in August, the midfielder provided four key passes for his team-mates in this fixture and made six tackles (as per WhoScored).

If Tomasson continues to call upon the services of Wharton during the remainder of the campaign, the 18-year-old could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Loser: Joe Rankin-Costello

Joe Rankin-Costello would have been hoping to feature regularly in the opening months of the current campaign.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, he has only managed to make three appearances in all competitions.

Rankin-Costello has not been included in a match-day squad by Tomasson since Blackburn’s defeat to Stoke City in August and is currently being deployed at youth level by the club.

If he is unable to make any inroads at Ewood Park between now and the start of January, the academy graduate ought to consider seeking a temporary departure in the transfer window as he really needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Tim Sherwood Yes No