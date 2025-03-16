Burnley’s Maxime Esteve continues to be on the radar of clubs around Europe, with AC Milan sending scouts to watch the defender in recent games.

The Clarets have enjoyed a brilliant season so far, and they currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot ahead of the Sheffield derby at Hillsborough this afternoon.

So, it’s shaping up to be a thrilling end to the campaign for Scott Parker’s side, and whilst it has been a team effort to get into this position, there’s no doubt it has been built on their incredible defensive foundations.

Maxime Esteve transfer latest as AC Milan, Everton and West Ham watch on

The 2-0 victory over Swansea on Saturday made it 27 clean sheets in 38 games for Burnley, with the side conceding just 11 goals in that period.

The numbers really are staggering, and Esteve has played a key role, with the Frenchman yet to miss a game, and he has impressed with his composure and defensive quality at the back.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise he is attracting attention, with journalist Alan Nixon revealing that AC Milan are stepping up their interest in the 22-year-old.

He explains how the Italian giants sent scouts to watch the left-footer in the recent draw against West Brom, as they weigh up a summer offer for Esteve.

Yet, they won’t have a clear run at the centre-back, as he also confirms that Everton and West Ham also had representatives watching Esteve against Albion.

Maxime Esteve will be playing at the highest level next season

This interest in Esteve is no surprise, as it has been apparent for some time that he is a class above the Championship.

Everything seems too easy for the ex-Montpellier man at this level, and, given his age, there were always going to be high-profile suitors going into the summer window.

Realistically, Burnley’s only chance of keeping Esteve at Turf Moor rests on promotion, although you would still expect offers even if they do reach the Premier League.

However, there’s no reason to panic for the Championship high-flyers, as Esteve is under contract until 2029, so even if he does depart, they will be in a position to demand a significant sum that reflects his undoubted talent.

Of course, the only concern right now for Esteve is helping Burnley to promotion, with Parker’s side back in action at home to Bristol City after the international break as they look to finish in the top two ahead of one of Leeds United or Sheffield United.