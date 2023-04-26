Sheffield United face a battle to keep hold of Iliman Ndiaye this summer as AC Milan became the latest club to show an interest in the attacker.

Will Iliman Ndiaye leave Sheffield United?

With the Blades set to win promotion back to the Premier League, you would normally think they would easily be able to keep hold of their key players. However, the situation with Ndiaye is slightly different due to his contract situation.

The Senegal international sees his deal at Bramall Lane expire in the summer of 2024, so unless fresh terms are agreed, the upcoming window could be the last chance to get a decent fee for the 23-year-old.

And, with the Blades’ off-field problems, which includes Dozy Mmobuosi’s failed attempt at a takeover, it remains to be seen whether they are in a position to offer suitable terms to Ndiaye.

Therefore, clubs are considering moving for Ndiaye in the summer, with Everton known to be admirers, although that will depend on them remaining in the top-flight.

But, they will face competition for the attacker, as Foot Mercato have revealed that Ndiaye is on AC Milan’s radar as they step up plans for their summer window.

The update states that a new option in the final third is a priority for the Champions League semi-finalists, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby thought to be a priority, yet there’s a realisation that will be a hard deal to do. Therefore, other options are on the table, including Ndiaye.

Ndiaye will have a big decision to make

It seems apparent that Ndiaye is going to have a big decision to make on his future in the summer. On one hand, he clearly loves playing for Sheffield United, and they will be playing in the Premier League next season, so it’s a fantastic level, and he knows the team will continue to be suited to him. So, the possibility of staying can’t be ruled out at all.

Yet, the contract situation means the Blades simply must consider a suitable offer if it arrives, and the prospect of joining a club like AC Milan is obviously going to appeal. So, once the campaign is finished, Ndiaye is going to have to weigh up all the offers he has on the table, and decide on how he wants his career to develop in the coming years.

Ultimately, this is something to monitor in the summer, but, for now, Ndiaye will be enjoying the end of the season with the Blades, and he will be desperate to get the club over the line after his outstanding contribution to what will be a memorable promotion winning season for the Yorkshire side.