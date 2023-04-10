AC Milan believe they can sign Joao Pedro for between €20 to 30 million this summer.

According to Italian journalist Luca Biacnchin during an interview with MilanLive.it, via Sport Witness, the Italian giants see the Watford player as a potential target in the upcoming transfer window.

The forward signed a contract extension earlier this season that will keep him at Vicarage Road until 2028.

Will Joao Pedro depart Watford this summer?

However, that has not seen speculation surrounding his future disappear.

Pedro was linked with a move away from the Championship side last summer, and came very close to joining Aston Villa before the deal collapsed at the final stages.

Watford had agreed terms with the Premier League side over a deal, but the Brazilian ultimately remained with the Hornets.

No deal materialised in the January transfer window either, despite interest.

Pedro is in his fourth season with the club having initially signed from Fluminense in 2020.

The 21-year-old has featured 31 times in the second division this campaign, contributing nine goals and four assists.

Watford are currently competing for a play-off place as they seek promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt under new manager Chris Wilder.

Pedro’s future with the club could yet depend on the league status of the club going into next season, as another campaign in the Championship may not prove beneficial.

Who is interested in signing Joao Pedro?

AC Milan are not the only club to have been linked with a possible move for Pedro, with the likes of Everton and Newcastle United having also been previously credited with an interest in the player.

It remains to be seen at what price Watford would deem a sale acceptable but there is optimism from Italy that Milan could negotiate a deal this summer despite Premier League interest.

However, it is not yet clear whether he is a primary target for the Italian giants, or if he is considered an alternative option in the event that other deals don’t come to fruition.

How big of an impact would Pedro’s exit have on Watford?

Pedro has been a key part of Watford’s first team squad this season and is one of the club’s standout talents.

His exit would be a blow to Wilder, who would likely prefer to keep the forward going into next season.

However, a big sale could help the 55-year-old to shape the squad closer to his liking if he is indeed set to keep the reins going into 2023-24.

It will be a big decision for Watford to sell, especially given the length of the player’s contract, but a big offer could prove very tempting to the Hornets’ hierarchy.