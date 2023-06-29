Leeds United are braced for an array of interest towards their players this summer, many of whom will not fancy remaining in the Championship ahead of the upcoming season.

Now, following a fresh development, it has been reported that one of those players is Colombian forward Luis Sinisterra, who faces an uncertain future after only a year at the club amid an enquiry from AC Milan.

AC Milan's interest in Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Rossoneri have lodged an enquiry for Sinisterra as they look to potentially capitalize upon Leeds' renewed second-tier status.

However, much of this will seemingly hinge upon alternative activity at the San Siro, with Milan currently only able to register one more player within their squad who holds a non-EU passport.

The report adds that Leeds are willing to part ways with Sinisterra if their €25m valuation is met, just under twelve months after securing his signature from Feyenoord for a similar outlay.

Should Leeds United sell Luis Sinisterra to AC Milan?

Despite arriving with a degree of hype and excitement, Sinisterra has, by and large, failed to meet the expectations just yet.

He arrived last July from Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord after a standout season that yielded 12 goals and a further seven assists coupled with a series of electrifying displays in the Europa Conference League, but he has not quite translated those stellar performances into the rigors of the Premier League on a consistent basis due to injury.

Yet, he has been far from a total disaster and did manage to score five times from 19 league outings, 13 of which were starts, in a stagnant and struggling side - including three in the final five - meaning that there should be an element of leeway.

That leeway should, in fact, increase given the context of his injury record too, which ruled him out of 29 fixtures across all competitions and arguably prevented Leeds supporters from seeing the best of the Colombia International.

Quick, skillful and capable of administering damage with a serious goal threat, Sinisterra evidently possesses vast talent and would no doubt be worth keeping around in the Championship - providing he is willing to, of course.

With his continental credentials, Sinisterra would be justified in fancying a move elsewhere, but Leeds should try and convince him to stay put nonetheless, although that will eventually depend on how many players they get out the door.

As the wage bill needs to be balanced out, and want away players requiring shifting to facilitate the conducive environment for a rebuild, it would probably be in Leeds' best interest to see who else leaves first before making a final decision on Sinisterra, as they may need to sell him if others remain at the club for whatever reason.