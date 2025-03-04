Burnley's defence have been making headlines this season, having gone 12 Championship games without conceding a goal.

One of the main factors behind their incredible record has been the form of central-defender Maxime Esteve, who has been instrumental to the Clarets' run.

However, with great performances comes great interest and with AC Milan now eyeing a move for the 22-year-old, Premier League football is paramount to retaining his talent.

AC Milan interested in Burnley's Esteve

The Italian giants are showing interest in Esteve and have sent scouts to watch the defender, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Sérgio Conceição's side have endured a difficult campaign so far, with the club currently sitting in ninth position in Serie A and being dumped out of the Champions League by Feyenoord.

The Italian outfit have utilised all four of their centre-backs throughout the campaign but are in the market to strengthen their back line this summer.

However, they will face stiff competition to sign the Frenchman, with Everton and Crystal Palace also reported to be interested in securing his services.

Esteve's Burnley future hinges on promotion

As is the case for several of the top teams in the Championship, Burnley face losing the 22-year-old if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

The defender has been one of the standout performers in the second tier this campaign, and he has thwarted some of the division's most lethal attacks.

Burnley's defensive record at this point is extraordinary, with Scott Parker's side only conceding nine league goals and keeping 25 clean sheets in the process.

Esteve's individual statistics reflect his team's defensive prowess, with the centre-back only being dribbled past nine times all season.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old averages 4.08 clearances per game and ranks highly in the Championship for shots blocked, having made 28 all season.

Not only is Esteve a capable defender, but he has also shown he has strong ball-playing abilities too and has a pass completion rate of 90.70%.

Given that AC Milan are now keeping tabs on the defender, it suggests that the Clarets will find it difficult to hold onto Esteve if they fail to achieve promotion.

Although the player only signed a five-year contract last year, the former Montpellier man has proven that he is capable of playing at a higher level.

However, Parker will be confident of reaching the Premier League, with Burnley five points adrift of Sheffield United and with a game in hand on their rivals.

Even if Burnley fail to reach the automatic places come the end of the season, they would enter the play-offs as the favourites on current evidence.

Maxime Esteve's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per FootyStats Statistics Total Per 90 minutes or % Percentile Appearances 34 N/A 96 Goals conceded 9 0.27 98 Clean sheets 25 74% 98 Dribbled past 9 0.27 78 Clearances 135 4.08 83 Shots blocked 28 0.85 92 Pass completion rate 90.70% N/A 98

Burnley suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Preston North End in the FA Cup on Saturday but will be confident that was just a blip in what has been a remarkable run of form.

Parker's style of play has come in for mixed reviews, but nobody can argue that he has created an impenetrable backline, with Esteve at the heart of it.

The reported interest in Esteve is a compliment to the player and Burnley alike, but the Lancashire side must achieve promotion if they want to keep hold of their gem.