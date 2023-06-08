Watford look set to lose Ismalia Sarr this summer with AC Milan believed to be courting his signature, as per Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Stefano Pioli's side finished fourth in Serie A and secured a place in the Champions League semi-finals before losing out to fierce rivals Inter Milan, though they look set to have a big summer in order to progress further next season.

As such, Milan are believed to be targeting the Senegalese forward, who has long been tipped to leave Hertfordshire.

The likelihood of that event has only been furthered through Watford's failure to finish inside the top-six last term amid a bitterly disappointing return to the Championship.

Although the departure of star man Joao Pedro to Brighton meant that the Hornets would doubtlessly have intended to maintain Sarr's services, his contractual circumstances at the club have rendered this ambition highly unlikely, something that Milan are vying to capitalize upon.

What is Ismailia Sarr's contract situation at Watford?

As things stand, Sarr only has a year left on his current deal, having agreed a five-year contract all the way back in 2019 when he arrived for a club record fee in the region of £40M from Rennes.

With the club continuously lurching between the unstable swing of promotion and relegation, new terms had never been agreed and if the situation is not rectified one way or another, it appears as though he will depart for free next summer, which would represent a significant and unaffordable financial loss for Watford.

The Italian newspaper has stated that Sarr's valuation currently exceeds the €20M mark, although that figure could be 'discounted' due to the contractual conundrum that Watford are now faced with.

This summer provides their last chance to cash in on Sarr, and while doing so will still display a loss on the sum that they forked out for years ago, it is surely a better option than losing him for nothing whatsoever.

What would Ismaila Sarr's departure mean for Watford?

Away from the financial factors, it would prove a monumental loss on the pitch, too.

Sarr has showcased himself as one of the division's most efficient wide players across two separate Championship campaigns by amassing a combined tally of 23 goals and 11 assists, numbers that will prove extremely difficult to replace for a team who finished 11th in the season just gone.

At his best, Sarr possesses a degree of X-Factor, and can change games in the blink of an eye, though the counterargument is that Watford did not see that near as often in the Premier League, which they will have hoped for given how much they paid.

He only scored five goals apiece in the two top-flight terms that he endured with the Hornets, and despite the recent misfortunes, they will harbor ambitions of returning to that level before long.

And to do so, it looks inevitable that they will have to part ways with the 25-year-old, who, away from the deficit of losing a distinct Championship goal threat, could license them with an opportunity to rebuild the squad with the attainment of a significant transfer fee.

Indeed, they have already received a reported £30M outlay for Pedro, and if you add on what they could get for Sarr, they will likely have a promising and sizable transfer kitty to work as they gear up for a fresh promotion bid in the 2023/24 season.

Of course, if Sarr does fulfill what looks an imminent exit, the success of his departure for the club will be dictated by how they replace him, but from a financial standpoint it definitely appears their best option, and it could bode well for the future.