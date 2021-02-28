AC Milan join Manchester United and Everton in race to sign in-demand Norwich City man

Italian giants A.C. Milan are the latest club to join the queue for Norwich City star Max Aarons, according to MilanLive, with the player set to be in the middle of a tug of war this summer.

The 21-year-old performed admirably in his debut Premier League campaign last season, and he’s been an ever-present in the Canaries’ quest to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Aarons has forged a fantastic right-sided partnership with another player being linked to big clubs – Emi Buendia – and it’s only natural that top teams would be interested in him.

Per MilanLive, the Rossoneri are not convinced by Diogo Dalot’s performances this season and he’s likely to go back to Manchester United at the end of the season instead of signing permanently.

And Aarons is a player that Milan legend – and now technical director – Paolo Maldini is a big fan of and he could use his influence to try and bring him to Italy.

But there’s set to be lots of competition for his signature. Bayern Munich and Manchester United have both been linked – the latter apparently put off by Norwich’s £35 million valuation.

Another club that’s circling is Everton, who are no stranger to purchasing a player from Carrow Road following the signing of Ben Godfrey last year.

Reputable reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Toffees are ‘working‘ on trying to get a deal done for the youngster, but with the competition circling they may have to wait a while.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to see such a big interest in Aarons – he won’t be playing in the Championship next season one way or another, put it that way.

Norwich kept most of their relegated team together and they’re proving too good for the rest of the league, and Aarons’ performances have only improved.

Quite frankly it would be a miracle if he’s still at Norwich at the start of next season, but stranger things have happened in football.