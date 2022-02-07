AC Milan join Liverpool in transfer race for Fulham starlet

AC Milan are said to have declared their interest in signing Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, as per a recent report by Italian publication Calciomercato.

The 19-year-old is currently into the final six months of his existing contract at Craven Cottage and came close to leaving the West London outfit on deadline day before seeing a move to Liverpool fall through at the last minute.

This has left his future somewhat in the air, even though the Reds have since stated that they still intend to sign the teenager next summer after he becomes a free agent.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped Milan from also pressing ahead with their efforts to lure the player to the San Siro, with it being said that both Frederic Massara and Paolo Maldini have contacted his representatives in more recent times.

Liverpool of course are powerless when it comes to stopping Carvalho from talking to other clubs, which means they could experience some difficulties if the youngster develops an interest in potentially moving abroad.

The Verdict

The reality for Liverpool is that they should have moved to get the deal done for Carvalho a lot sooner in the window, that way they wouldn’t have found themselves in this position.

Carvalho now has the choice of moving abroad or staying put in England and certainly has plenty of time to weigh up his options after what happened on deadline day.

Milan could arguably offer him more first team football than Liverpool, however the Reds are arguably in a better position at present to compete for major honours.

The attacking midfielder will certainly have to choose his next move carefully as wherever he chooses to go will have a big effect on his development over the next five years as he aims to build on what has been a fantastic breakthrough campaign at Fulham.