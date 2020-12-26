AC Milan join Leeds United, Arsenal and others in race for EFL player

Italian giants AC Milan have reportedly joined a string of Premier League sides, including Leeds United and Arsenal, in the race for Reading midfielder Michael Olise.

The 19-year-old has been fantastic for the Royals this term, scoring four times and adding seven assists as he’s helped Veljko Paunović’s side challenge near the top of the Championship table.

According to Italian outlet Seriebnews.com, Milan are among the sides keen on Olise as they recognise him as a player with a very bright future.

It appears they face some competition from the Premier League, however, with recent reports indicating that Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, and Wolves are also interested.

The midfielder is understood to have an £8 million release clause in his current contract and while the Championship club want to extend his deal, it is thought that he is likely to leave the Madejski Stadium in January.

A product of the Royals’ academy system, Olise broke through into the side last season but has really stepped up his game in the current campaign and it’s no surprise to see top tier clubs showing an interest.

The Verdict

Olise has been really impressive this term and there’s no denying he’s got a really bright future.

With that in mind, the interest from Milan makes a lot of sense but it may be something of a concern for Reading fans as another suitor emerges.

Losing the 19-year-old for £8 million in January would likely be a huge disappointment – denting their play-off hopes and seeing a talented player leave for a pretty low fee.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this situation plays out when the January window opens.