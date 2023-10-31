One of the Championship's current star youngsters is attracting interest from some of Italian football's biggest clubs.

Swansea City landed somewhat of a coup back in August when bringing Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino on loan to South Wales, and his performances under Michael Duff are certainly catching the eye.

According to Italian scout and intermediatery Michele Fratini, the quartet of Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all watching and keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, who was expected to leave the Gunners permanently over the summer until the club changed their mind on his future.

"I would like to point out Charlie Patino, a midfielder born in 2003 for Arsenal who is playing on loan at Swansea," Fratini said, per Pianeta Milan.

"He is a pure talent, he is left-footed, he is the only playmaker in English football.

"He is compared to all the top Italian clubs such as Milan, Juventus, Inter and Napoli. It costs 30 million.

"It's very strong, it's out of every category."

How has Charlie Patino been performing for Swansea City?

Despite there being plenty of excitement over Patino at Arsenal, he didn't have the greatest of seasons at Blackpool in his first year gaining regular senior minutes.

There was promising signs at first, but under Mick McCarthy's management in the second half of the season he was utilised less and had a number of games as an unused substitute.

That did not deter clubs from being interested this summer though after he played 37 times in all competitions for the Seasiders, scoring three goals and notching four assists, and early on in the 2023-24 season it was Swansea who landed the youngster's services for the rest of the campaign.

Despite being an unused substitute on two occasions, Patino has played 11 times under Michael Duff, scoring once but he has impressively already notched four assists, with only four other Championship players providing more goals for their team-mates so far.

Charlie Patino's Championship Statistics, As Of October 31, 2023 (Per WhoScored) Club Games Played Goals Assists Shots PG (Per Game) Pass Accuracy Tackles PG Interceptions PG Dribbles PG 2022-23 Blackpool 34 2 4 0.4 71.5% 1.9 1.5 0.6 2023-24 Swansea City 11 1 4 0.5 81.3% 0.9 0.9 1.2

What has Mikel Arteta said on Charlie Patino's Arsenal future?

Despite it looking like over the course of the summer that Patino was going to depart Arsenal for pastures new on a permanent basis due to the fact that he was not going to get any first-team game-time, the Gunners decided to simply loan the midfielder out instead to give him more chance to develop.

And his head coach Mikel Arteta believes that there could be a future for the 20-year-old at the Emirates Stadium if he continues to impress in South Wales.

‘There is always a pathway," Arteta said when specifically asked about Patino's future - via Metro.

‘When (we) make decisions on those kind of players it is always to keep an eye on them and see if we can evolve the squad in a way.

"The first thing we do is look at what we have internally."