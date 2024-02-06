AC Milan have identified Leeds United’s Luis Sinisterra as a potential summer transfer target.

According to Italian reporter Carlo Pellegatti, the Serie A side have set their sights on the forward as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao.

The Portuguese attacker is a key part of Stefano Pioli’s side, but is attracting attention from the likes of PSG ahead of the summer window.

PSG could be in the market for a new forward at the end of the season if Kylian Mbappe leaves, which would see them look to sign Leao from Milan.

This could have a knock-on effect at Leeds, with Sinisterra currently out on loan from the Whites with Premier League side Bournemouth.

Luis Sinisterra transfer latest

Sinisterra signed for Leeds in a deal worth a reported £21.4 million to sign the winger from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022.

The winger featured 19 times in the Premier League last year, before making the switch to the Cherries in a last-gasp move on deadline day in September on a temporary basis.

Sinisterra is set to return to Elland Road at the end of the season as there is no buy option in the Colombian's loan deal, but could find himself moving to Italy in the summer if Milan step up their interest.

It is believed that Milan would have to pay between €25 and 30 million (£21.3 and 25.6 million) to convince Leeds to cash in on the forward.

However, any move depends on the future of Leao, who is the star figure in Pioli’s side.

Leao recently signed a new deal with a release clause worth €175 million (£149.5 million), which only becomes active for a short period in July.

This may be indicative of when we could expect any transfer activity this summer, if Sinisterra is to make the move to San Siro.

The Colombia international has featured 15 times for Bournemouth so far in the Premier League, although just four of the outings have been starts, contributing two goals and two assists to Andoni Iraola’s side.

Leeds United league position

Meanwhile, Leeds - Sinisterra's parent club - are currently third in the Championship table following last weekend’s round of action.

A Friday night win away at Bristol City saw the Whites move above Ipswich Town in the standings, with the gap to second place Southampton just one point.

Daniel Farke’s side have played one more game however than their promotion rivals, giving them just 16 fixtures left this season.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is an FA Cup fourth round replay against Plymouth Argyle this evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Sinisterra’s future could be away from Leeds

Sinisterra has been unable to cement himself as a key part of Iraola’s side, but he has shown that he’s a Premier League calibre player in the time he’s been given in the team.

It is no surprise that he is attracting interest from Milan as a potential Leao replacement, as he has a similar style of play that could see him slot in quite naturally in Pioli’s side.

Although his future, and potential price tag, may yet depend on the league status of Leeds amid their promotion push.

The 24-year-old is someone Farke may be planning to use if the team gains promotion to the Premier League, which could further complicate the situation surrounding his future.