Norwich City look set to have to fend off transfer interest in one of their players this summer, with AC Milan eyeing a move for Andrew Omobamidele.

The Republic of Ireland international made 34 Championship appearances for the Canaries and has clearly caught the eye ahead of the summer.

Andrew Omobamidele to AC Milan

That is according to TEAMtalk, who report that the young central defender has caught the eye of Geoffrey Moncada, who has been working as AC Milan's chief scout.

Indeed, their report claims that it is Moncada who is pushing Milan's interest in the 20-year-old, with the Italian giants now said to be ready to open talks over a potential deal.

How long does Andrew Omobamidele have left on his Norwich City contract?

If Milan are to sign Omobamidele this summer, it will surely be on Norwich City's terms, given the length of the defender's current contract.

The Republic of Ireland international last signed a new deal last summer, extending his stay at Carrow Road until 2026.

This means that the 20-year-old is still contracted to the Canaries for a further three years.

How much will Andrew Omobamidele cost?

Given the strong situation Norwich are in contractually, they should be able to command a healthy fee for Omobamidele this summer.

Indeed, TEAMtalk claim that any transfer fee for the 20-year-old would be north of £15 million.

Previous reports have suggested that Omobamidele was rated at as much as £20 million.

Whether or not AC Milan are willing to pay such fees remains to be seen.

Could Andrew Omobamidele move to the Premier League?

Although Milan's interest in Omobamidele has surfaced today, they are not the first club to show an interest in the 20-year-old this summer.

Indeed, a number of Premier League sides have also been keeping a keen eye on the Norwich defender's progress, it has been reported.

Newly promoted Premier League outfit Sheffield United are one team to show an interest, for example.

Other clubs namechecked as interested in Omobamidele include Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Norwich's stance on Andrew Omobamidele's future

With fresh interest in Omobamidele, it will certainly be interesting to see how Norwich City respond.

Earlier this summer, now former Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber revealed to The Athletic that the club were set to allow Omobamidele to leave this summer.

In the same interview, though, Webber did reveal that the club had turned down an offer of more than £20 million for the defender back in January.

It will certainly be interesting to follow developments closely in the coming days and weeks.