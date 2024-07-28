Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly closing in on a deal for Sheffield United midfielder Vini Souza.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon on Sunday morning, in what will be a blow to the Blades ahead of the 2024/25 Championship season getting underway in less than two weeks.

Nixon's report also states that Premier League side Fulham have been pushing to complete a deal for the Brazilian, but that it's Milan who are now working the hardest behind the scenes to finalise a deal for the 25-year-old.

Souza is under contract at Bramall Lane until 2027, but it has been the expectation that he will leave the club this summer after just one season.

More to follow...