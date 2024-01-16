Highlights AC Milan and Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to terminate Devis Vasquez's loan deal.

Vasquez's playing time has been limited due to the presence of Cameron Dawson and James Beadle.

A loan termination would benefit both parties and allow the Owls to potentially bring in a new player to help in their relegation battle.

AC Milan and Sheffield Wednesday are engaging in talks regarding the potential early termination of Devis Vasquez's loan deal at Hillsborough, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Vasquez looked as though he was going to be an important player for the Owls, going head-to-head with Cameron Dawson for a starting spot under Xisco Munoz.

The 25-year-old started the season as one of the first names on the teamsheet - playing in nine consecutive league games following his loan switch from the San Siro.

Unfortunately for him, he only kept one clean sheet during this time and failed to guide the Owls to a single win, although that wasn't exactly his fault.

The departure of Xisco made things very difficult for him though, with Danny Rohl keeping him on the bench since October.

Related Potential obstacle revealed in Derby County’s transfer pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday man Michael Smith's wages are an issue as Derby County look to sign the Sheffield Wednesday striker.

Not even making an appearance against Cardiff City in the FA Cup earlier this month, it always looked as though his time in South Yorkshire was going to be limited in South Yorkshire once the January transfer window opened.

Dawson had established himself as the number one and that's despite the fact he has made mistakes this term.

Not only has Dawson's presence proved to be problematic for Vasquez, the arrival of James Beadle has also pushed him further down the pecking order and out of the matchday squad.

Beadle shone at Oxford United during the first half of the season before being recalled by Brighton and sent back out on loan to the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday in talks to terminate Devis Vasquez loan

As mentioned above, AC Milan and the Owls are now in talks regarding the early termination of Vasquez's loan deal.

Discussions to end his stay at Hillsborough are described as "ongoing" by Di Marzio.

The journalist notes that he hasn't been utilised by the Owls for some time, with Rohl seemingly preferring Dawson.

Di Marzio also believes it may be a case of "when" and not "if" the shot-stopper returns to Italy - and has reported that the goalkeeper could make another exit to another team after his loan deal is terminated.

Danny Rohl would benefit from sending Devis Vasquez back to AC Milan

The Owls probably aren't going to use Vasquez between now and the end of this term.

This is because Dawson has remained ahead of him in the pecking order and Beale will probably become number one between now and the end of his loan, with the latter looking extremely good during his time at the Kassam Stadium.

If they can offload Vasquez, it may allow the Owls to recruit another player in his place.

That new addition could make a real difference for Wednesday - and that would be important for them considering they are in a relegation scrap.

A loan termination would also benefit AC Milan and Vasquez.