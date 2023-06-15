Leeds United are a club that will undergo serious changes this summer, with the first one being confirmed as Nicky Hammond arriving as temporary football advisor to replace Victor Orta.

Soon, 49ers Enterprises will complete their full takeover of the Whites and a new head coach will be appointed, and soon enough there will be work getting underway on the playing squad, with several players set to be of interest to other clubs in top divisions.

One of those players likely to garner significant interest over the summer months, but is someone that the club would probably rather not cash in on, is Wilfried Gnonto.

The pint-sized forward was a bargain buy from Swiss outfit Zurich back in September, and despite only scoring four times in 28 outings in all competitions for United in 2022-23, his general performances caught the attention moreso than most.

Juventus have reportedly already been in contact with Gnonto's agent in regards to a potential summer move, and now two more Italian clubs are said to be keen on a deal for the 10-cap international.

AC Milan and Fiorentina inquire about Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, two more Serie A outfits in the form of AC Milan and Fiorentina are said to be eyeing up deals for the 19-year-old attacker.

Both sides have initially inquired about the availabilty of the youngster for the 2023-24 season and beyond as they seek to give Gnonto top flight football instead of playing in the Championship.

Right though, neither AC Milan or Fiorentina can afford what Leeds want for the forward.

What do Leeds United value Wilfried Gnonto at?

Calcio Mercato claim that Leeds have put a €20 million (£17.1 million) price-tag on Gnonto's head after nearly one year at the club, and that is a figure that neither of the new interested parties can meet.

They will reportedly be more keen though if a loan option comes into play or the price is reduced, although on the face of it, the figure that Leeds have reportedly asked for seems more than fair.

Gnonto is a 19-year-old full Italy international with the world at his feet - he's not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination and with four years remaining on his contract at Elland Road it's perhaps a surprise that United are allegedly not asking for more than that figure for his services.

It would seem rather unlikely though that Leeds will loan Gnonto out this summer, so any club that wants to take him off their hands is going to have to pay the full price.