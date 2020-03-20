‘Abysmal’, ‘Tomlin needs to start’ – Looking back at Cardiff’s opening day defeat and what it meant for the season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

Cardiff City will be looking to continue their push for a Championship play-off spot when the season eventually resumes, with the Bluebirds currently sat two points outside the top six during the fixture suspension.

It has been confirmed that the return of EFL action has been pushed back to April 30th at the earliest as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but Cardiff’s 2-0 win over Barnsley moved them to ninth in the table before the suspension.

This means Neil Harris’ side have a serious shot at making the play-offs when the season is allowed to be completed, with the former Millwall boss having spearheaded an impressive improvement from the Bluebirds since his mid-November arrival.

This came after a disappointing start to the season for the Welsh side following their relegation from the top flight, with Cardiff’s mediocre opening months to their second-tier campaign resulting in the departure of Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds’ season started with an underwhelming 3-2 defeat at the hands of Wigan on the opening day of the season, with goals from Joe Ralls and Omar Bogle unable to salvage anything from the game for the side from the Welsh capital.

In this FLW Rewind, we take a look back at some of the responses from Cardiff supporters that day…

Why do we always have to sit at the back when we take the lead. It's so frustrating because we showed that we were the best team when we decided to play. When they scored the 2-1 we accelerated and scored in 1 action. Our attack is lethal but we don't use it as much as we should. — Cardiff City Fr (@CardiffFR) August 3, 2019

Warnock, a self-obsessed hasbeen who should have been got rid of last season. Dinosaur, an ancient relic

Morrison, a lumbering liability, get rid

Madine picked ahead of Bogle, nonsense

Recruitment, just abysmal

And against a Wigan side strongly tipped to be relegated — Robert Reid (@RobertReid64) August 3, 2019

Yes we lost..yes maybe one two shouldn't start over a few on bench but it's one game, lose first win rest ,🤷‍♂️ and Tomlin needs to start to battle in midfield — Andrew Smith (@andrewsmith766) August 3, 2019

Disappointed, but we look great going forward. We need to start killing teams off when we go 1 up instead of sitting back and letting them come onto us. We might still get a couple of new faces in, we need a couple I think. Positive is that our new striker will play next week. — – (@n_norms76) August 3, 2019

It was clearly an unhappy return to the second tier for Cardiff supporters following their defeat to Latics, and some of these tweets reflect the frustration with performances which became a prevailing them among the fanbase during the early part of the season.

The hint of unhappiness in Warnock ultimately became more justified over the opening matches as Cardiff struggled to re-adapt to life in the Championship, and this reveals how there were definite signs of this in the Bluebirds’ very first match this term.

Many Cardiff fans appeared to recognise the attacking quality in their side, and while this may not have been as strong as they might have hoped over the course of the season, the situation has certainly improved since Harris’ arrival at the club.

The heavy use of Lee Tomlin has been critical towards this with the attacking midfielder having registered seven goals and seven assists this season, with it now appearing clear why Cardiff fans were calling for his inclusion after the Wigan defeat.

Tomlin’s guile and vision has created chances for Cardiff’s attackers this season and this has been so critical to the manifestation of the Bluebirds’ play-off bid, with it now seeming ludicrous that Warnock did not find a regular spot in the side for him.

Cardiff have definitely undergone significant improvement following the Wigan defeat with this being partly due to the managerial switch, and these post-Wigan messages suggest some fans were somewhat right to become restless with Warnock at this early time in the season.