Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Abysmal’, ‘Tomlin needs to start’ – Looking back at Cardiff’s opening day defeat and what it meant for the season

Published

52 mins ago

on

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

Cardiff City will be looking to continue their push for a Championship play-off spot when the season eventually resumes, with the Bluebirds currently sat two points outside the top six during the fixture suspension.

It has been confirmed that the return of EFL action has been pushed back to April 30th at the earliest as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but Cardiff’s 2-0 win over Barnsley moved them to ninth in the table before the suspension.

This means Neil Harris’ side have a serious shot at making the play-offs when the season is allowed to be completed, with the former Millwall boss having spearheaded an impressive improvement from the Bluebirds since his mid-November arrival.

This came after a disappointing start to the season for the Welsh side following their relegation from the top flight, with Cardiff’s mediocre opening months to their second-tier campaign resulting in the departure of Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds’ season started with an underwhelming 3-2 defeat at the hands of Wigan on the opening day of the season, with goals from Joe Ralls and Omar Bogle unable to salvage anything from the game for the side from the Welsh capital.

In this FLW Rewind, we take a look back at some of the responses from Cardiff supporters that day…

Can you score maximum points in this Cardiff quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Who did Jordon Mutch join after leaving Cardiff in 2014?

It was clearly an unhappy return to the second tier for Cardiff supporters following their defeat to Latics, and some of these tweets reflect the frustration with performances which became a prevailing them among the fanbase during the early part of the season.

The hint of unhappiness in Warnock ultimately became more justified over the opening matches as Cardiff struggled to re-adapt to life in the Championship, and this reveals how there were definite signs of this in the Bluebirds’ very first match this term.

Many Cardiff fans appeared to recognise the attacking quality in their side, and while this may not have been as strong as they might have hoped over the course of the season, the situation has certainly improved since Harris’ arrival at the club.

The heavy use of Lee Tomlin has been critical towards this with the attacking midfielder having registered seven goals and seven assists this season, with it now appearing clear why Cardiff fans were calling for his inclusion after the Wigan defeat.

Tomlin’s guile and vision has created chances for Cardiff’s attackers this season and this has been so critical to the manifestation of the Bluebirds’ play-off bid, with it now seeming ludicrous that Warnock did not find a regular spot in the side for him.

Cardiff have definitely undergone significant improvement following the Wigan defeat with this being partly due to the managerial switch, and these post-Wigan messages suggest some fans were somewhat right to become restless with Warnock at this early time in the season.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Abysmal’, ‘Tomlin needs to start’ – Looking back at Cardiff’s opening day defeat and what it meant for the season

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: