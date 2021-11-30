‘Abysmal’, ‘Terrible’ – These Derby County fans slam individual after display in QPR defeat

Derby County fell to a 2-1 defeat against QPR last night, with Andre Gray scoring a stunning last minute winner to condemn the Rams to defeat.

Whilst the manner of the loss hurt, there’s no denying that the R’s were the better team on the night, particularly as the game went on as they began to dominate.

Nevertheless, Wayne Rooney’s side will be disappointed in the way they lost the goals, as they could’ve defended better.

Even though he was by no means the only one to blame, left-back Craig Forsyth didn’t cover himself in glory in what was a tough night for the defender who struggled with Albert Adomah throughout.

And, it’s fair to say that many Derby fans weren’t impressed with the display of the 32-year-old, who has been in and out of the team this season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Forsyth from the support on Twitter…

2 months of Forsyth no thank you get Dylan back in the team #dcfc — Tom Lummo (@TLummo) November 29, 2021

Forsyth gives the ball away with a dire pass, out of position, takes an age to get back and doesn't stop the cross. So so poor #dcfc #dcfcfans — Twedds (@METwedds) November 29, 2021

Morrison and Forsyth was absolutely abysmal tonight, only a few good performances I thought, Lawrence, Knight and Thompson played well, but ultimately when you have 2/3 passengers the top sides will find you out! 🐏😒 #dcfc — Stefan Broo🐏e (@StefanBroome) November 29, 2021

Mr Liability 🙄 — Daley 💙 (@DaleyDCFC) November 29, 2021

Forsyth was terrible again, I’m sure Williams would be better choice — RamNI (@C12F27) November 29, 2021

You* Craig … the word is you not we! — Koops (@KoopsBrown) November 29, 2021

7 years. 7 years I’ve wanted Forsyth out our club. He genuinely must have cost us 10+ games by now #dcfc — CB9 (@bancroft55) November 29, 2021