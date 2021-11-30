Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Abysmal’, ‘Terrible’ – These Derby County fans slam individual after display in QPR defeat

Published

5 mins ago

on

Derby County fell to a 2-1 defeat against QPR last night, with Andre Gray scoring a stunning last minute winner to condemn the Rams to defeat.

Whilst the manner of the loss hurt, there’s no denying that the R’s were the better team on the night, particularly as the game went on as they began to dominate.

Nevertheless, Wayne Rooney’s side will be disappointed in the way they lost the goals, as they could’ve defended better.

Even though he was by no means the only one to blame, left-back Craig Forsyth didn’t cover himself in glory in what was a tough night for the defender who struggled with Albert Adomah throughout.

Have any of these 30 ex-Derby County players ever played abroad?

1 of 30

John Brayford

And, it’s fair to say that many Derby fans weren’t impressed with the display of the 32-year-old, who has been in and out of the team this season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Forsyth from the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Abysmal’, ‘Terrible’ – These Derby County fans slam individual after display in QPR defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: